TABOR — Pairings for the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament, July 18-22 in Tabor, have been announced.
The opening game of the five-team tournament will feature Parkston against Wagner in a 2 p.m. start on Tuesday, July 18, at Leonard Cimpl Park. Tabor will face Alexandria in the 4 p.m. game, with the winner of the opening game playing the Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney Padres at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The double-elimination tournament runs through Saturday, July 22, with the championship set for 2 p.m. and the “if necessary” game to follow. The tournament champion will advance to the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, July 28-Aug. 1 in Redfield.
GAME 1: Parkston vs. Wagner, 2 p.m.
GAME 2: Alexandria vs. Tabor, 4 p.m.
GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney, 6 p.m.
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.
GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.