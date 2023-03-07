MADISON — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies earned their first trip to state since 2010 with a 58-50 victory over Waubay-Summit in the Class A boys’ basketball SoDak 16, Tuesday in Madison.
EPJ (17-5) will play in the South Dakota Class A Tournament, March 16-18 at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
Garrett Merkley was a perfect 4-of-4 from three-point range, finishing with 15 points, for EPJ. Jakob Scarmon scored 14 points. Evan Fornia had 13 points off the bench. Easton Kempf had nine rebounds and Devon Schmitz grabbed seven rebounds in the victory.
For Waubay-Summit, Damon Opdahl scored 18 points. Jonathan Johnson hit five three-pointers on the way to 16 points.
WAUBAY-SUMMIT (19-4) 23 2 10 15 — 50
ELK POINT-JEFF. (17-5) 15 10 14 19 — 58
