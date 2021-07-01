SIOUX FALLS — The Summit League officially gains its tenth full-time conference member Thursday as St. Thomas moves from NCAA Division III to Division I.
The Tommies are the first school to make the jump from Division III to Division I after receiving a special exemption from the NCAA. The school houses 18 athletic programs that will compete in the Summit League. The school’s football and men’s and women’s hockey teams will compete in different conferences as the Summit League doesn’t sponsor those sports.
St. Thomas is located in St. Paul, Minnesota and is the state’s second all-sport Division I university, joining the Big Ten’s University of Minnesota.
The first sport St. Thomas will compete in within the Summit League is volleyball when they travel to face Omaha Sept. 23.
