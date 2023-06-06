WATERTOWN — The Platte-Geddes Black Panthers boys’ golf team registered a 12th place finish with 530 strokes at the South Dakota Class B boys’ state golf tournament Tuesday.
Dawson Hoffman led the way for Platte-Geddes, finishing tied for 31st at 173.
Parker’s Brenden Pesicka finished tied for 18th (166), while Scotland-Menno’s Maveric Smith was tied for 22nd (167).
Gregory won the team title by 29 strokes, scoring 474. Eli Fogel led the way for Gregory, winning the individual title by one stroke over McIntosh’s Wyatt Larson, scoring a 7-over 151.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Gregory 474; 2, Hanson 503; 3, Sully Buttes 507; 4, Ethan 508; 5, Ipswich 509; 6, Castlewood 511; 7, Colman-Egan 513; 8, Wessington Springs 514; 9, Hill City 520; T-10, Wall 523; T-10, Webster Area 523; 12, Platte-Geddes 530; 13, Edmunds Central 531; 14, Howard 535; 15, Hamlin 539; 16, De Smet 556; 17, Deuel 564; 18, McCook Central-Montrose 570; 19, White River 573; 20, Freeman 575; 21, Baltic 591; 22, Centerville 600
TOP 3: 1, Eli Fogel, Gregory 151; 2, Wyatt Larson, McIntosh 152; 3, Gavin Colson, Sully Buttes
NOTABLE AREA FINISHERS: T-18, Brenden Pesicka, Parker 166; T-22 Maveric Smith, Scotland-Menno 167; T-31, Dawson Hoffman, Platte-Geddes 173; T-44, Jadon Petersen, Platte-Geddes 178; T-44, Landon Bares, Bon Homme 178, T-48, Jye Bailey, Platte-Geddes 179; T-48, Tannen Auch, Freeman 179
