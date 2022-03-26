The Mount Marty University baseball team bounced back from a rough inning in the first game to earn a doubleheader split with Jamestown in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tershinski Stadium.
In the nightcap, Myles Brown struck out 13 batters in a complete game three-hitter as the Lancers downed Jamestown 9-1.
Jet Weber went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI for Mount Marty (18-7, 4-2 GPAC). Billy Hancock had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI. Kiko Nunez doubled and singled. Tyler Linch and Zane Salley each had a hit in the victory.
Tayler Cullen homered in the fifth inning for the lone Jamestown run. Tanner Shepard doubled and Luke Shekeryk had a hit for the Jimmies (12-15, 1-5 GPAC).
Payson Mills took the loss, striking out six and allowing three runs in his four innings of work.
In the opening game, a 16-run sixth inning by Jamestown gave the Jimmies a 19-15 victory.
Jamestown trailed 11-2 after five innings.
Cullen went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and six RBI for Jamestown. Xander Orejudos, Shekeryk and Hayden Brown each had two hits, each with a home run. Julian Sansores and Triston Madison each doubled in the win.
Mason Townsend went 4-for-4 with a home run and five RBI for Mount Marty. Nunez homered twice, driving in four. Weber had three hits, including a double. Hancock had two hits, including a home run. Josh Roemen doubled and singled. David Richardson also homered. Connor Capps and Linch each doubled.
Tanner Boe picked up the win in relief. Chris Rofe, the fourth Lancer pitcher, took the loss.
The teams complete their four-game set today (Sunday). Start time for the twinbill is noon at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
