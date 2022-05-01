If the Mount Marty University softball team is going to win its first Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament title, it will have to start that quest on the road.
MMU split with Briar Cliff in GPAC action on Sunday.
With the split, MMU (27-13) tied for third in the GPAC with Morningside at 15-7 in league play. The Lancers finished a half-game behind Northwestern (36-9-1, 15-6-1), which will join regular season champion Midland (32-7, 19-3) as hosts for the opening round of the GPAC Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday.
While the full tournament pairings won’t be determined until after the Hastings at Jamestown doubleheader today (Monday) is played, the Lancers know they will head to Orange City, Iowa, to play in the Northwestern pod as the tournament third seed. MMU had the tiebreaker over Morningside due to a regular season sweep of the Mustangs.
“Game one was a good bounce-back (from Thursday’s sweep at Jamestown),” said MMU head coach Kayla Bryant. “We wanted to go get game two but it didn’t go our way. Now we have to get after it in the tournament.”
In the opener, Karlee Arnold doubled twice and Elisabeth had two hits, including a home run, as Mount Marty claimed a 7-5 victory.
Abigail Thomas, Bailey Kortan, Abigail Paige and Kelly Amezcua each had a hit for the Lancers.
Maureena “Mo” Vornhagen struck out three in the complete game victory. Mackenna Raby, the second of three Briar Cliff pitchers, took the loss.
Kylee Lukes and Sydney Lierman each had two hits for Briar Cliff. Josie Chronic, Aubrey Chichurka, Kennedy Andersen, Jessica James, Brooke Masi and Georgia Krohn each had a hit in the effort.
MMU built a 5-0 lead, scoring two runs each in the second and third innings, followed by McGill’s solo shot to lead off the fourth.
Briar Cliff tied the game in the fifth, scoring a pair of unearned runs to knot the game 5-5. But MMU retook the lead on a Arnold double and an error, setting the final score.
In the nightcap, Briar Cliff took the lead for good when it scored three runs in the third on a bases-loaded error.
Karina Cupples had three hits and Anderson had two hits for Briar Cliff. Chrionic and Lierman each had a hit in the effort.
Kortan and Amezcua each doubled and singled for Mount Marty. Thomas also had two hits. Arnold and McGill each had a hit in the effort.
Morgan Jones, who came on in the second, pitched the rest of the way for the win. Kaylee Rogers took the loss, striking out four.
Briar Cliff led 1-0 after the top of the first, but MMU claimed the lead on Amezcua’s two-run double.
In the third, a misplayed ball in the outfield led to three runs, giving Briar Cliff a 4-2 edge. Each team scored a run in the fifth, but the Lancers could get no closer.
Bryant was pleased with the play this weekend from McGill, who was 0-6 on the season before getting the start in the second game against Jamestown. She started both games Sunday, and was 4-for-9 with a home run in those three games.
“She hasn’t had a lot of opportunities,” Bryant said. “But she’s stepped up in these last couple of games that she’s played.”
Bryant was also proud of both pitchers’ efforts. Both Vornhagen and Rogers allowed three earned runs, giving the Lancers a chance to win both games.
“They both had a great day doing what they do,” she said. “They really went out and fought for us today.”
Now the Lancers’ focus is on the GPAC Tournament. While the Lancers know they will be playing in Orange City, Iowa, their first-round opponent is a mystery. MMU will play the sixth seed, but Dordt, Concordia and College of Saint Mary are tied for fifth at 10-12 in GPAC play.
Jamestown (8-11-1) is in eighth place but could leapfrog to fifth with a sweep of Hastings today. If Hastings sweeps the Jimmies, Briar Cliff (19-22, 9-13) would claim the final spot in the GPAC Tournament.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.