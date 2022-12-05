State Champions
Buy Now

The defending-state champion Viborg-Hurley Cougars, who defeated DeSmet 58-53 in the South Dakota State Class B Girls' Basketball Championship game Mar. 12, received 14 of 18 first place votes to claim the top spot in the preseason South Dakota Media Class B girls' basketball poll.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

A pair of area teams that won 2022 state titles were chosen as the preseason favorites in the South Dakota Media basketball polls, announced Monday.

Dakota Valley drew 17 of 18 first place votes to lead the Class A boys’ poll.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.