FREEMAN — Host Freeman-Marion used a seven-run fifth inning to surge past Parker 11-1 in the Region 4B VFW Teener 16-under baseball tournament, Monday in Freeman.
Riley Gall had two hits and two RBIs for Freeman-Marion. Tayden Kerrigan had a triple and two RBIs. Luke Peters, Evan Scharberg and Rocky Ammann each had a hit in the victory.
Raymond Travnicek, Colin Robertson, Alek Kuchta and Mason Schaefer each had a hit for Parker.
Scharberg struck out two in two innings of work, and Kerrigan struck out four in three innings of relief for the Sticks. Cale Sheaffer took the loss, striking out five in his three innings of work.
Freeman is off today (Tuesday), and will play on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Parker faces Salem in an elimination game today at 7 p.m.
FREEMAN — Tyndall jumped out to an early lead and pulled away late to claim a 15-4 victory over Salem in the opening game of the Region 4B VFW Teener 16-under baseball tournament, Monday in Freeman.
The victory sends Tyndall to a matchup with Scotland-Menno today (Tuesday) at 5 p.m. Salem plays an elimination game later today.
Landon Bares went 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored for Tyndall. Rhett Connors doubled and singled, driving in three. Steven Neth also had two hits and three RBI. Jace Toupal had two hits, and Landon Schmidt and Jackson Kaul each had a hit in the victory.
Bares picked up the win, with Isaiah Crownover pitching two innings of scoreless relief.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 5, Parkston 0
GREGORY — Mount Vernon-Plankinton held Parkston to two hits in a 5-0 decision in the Region 2B VFW Teener 16-under baseball tournament, Monday in Gregory.
James Deckert and Maddux Brissett each had a hit for Parkston.
Kash Neugebauer took the loss, striking out six in his four innings of work.
MVP advances to face Gregory today (Tuesday) at 1:30 p.m. Parkston plays an elimination game at 4 p.m.
Parkston 9, Platte-Geddes 7
GREGORY — Parkston outlasted Platte-Geddes 9-7 in the opening game of the Region 2B VFW Teener 16-under baseball tournament, Monday in Gregory.
Parkston led 7-0 and 9-1 before Platte-Geddes scored five runs in the fifth to close the gap.
Kolter Kramer had two hits for Parkston. Carter Sommer, Gage Reichert and Gage Jodozi each had a hit in the victory.
Kenyon Kuiper doubled and singled, and Quincy Stephens had two hits and two RBIs for Platte-Geddes. Parker Bailey also had two hits. Asher Kott added a hit in the effort.
James Deckert struck out four in four innings of work for the win. Sommer had two strikeouts in an inning of no-hit relief.
Hayden Sprik took the loss. Stephens struck out four in two innings of no-hit relief.
