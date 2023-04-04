CREIGHTON, Neb. — The Crofton girls’ track team registered seven first place finishes as they won the Knox County Invite with 131.5 points Monday. Crofton’s margin of victory was 10.5 points ahead of second-place St. Mary’s (120 points).

Jordyn Arens excelled in the distance events, winning the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:25.50 and the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:18.22.

