CREIGHTON, Neb. — The Crofton girls’ track team registered seven first place finishes as they won the Knox County Invite with 131.5 points Monday. Crofton’s margin of victory was 10.5 points ahead of second-place St. Mary’s (120 points).
Jordyn Arens excelled in the distance events, winning the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:25.50 and the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:18.22.
Ellie Tramp led the Warriors in the hurdles, winning the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.50 and the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 49.45 seconds.
Jacee Anthony won the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.33 seconds and placed second in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.46 seconds.
Kaylee Mauch won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:44.70.
Caitlyn Guenther made a winning distance of 32-11.00 in the triple jump, while registering a discus throw of 96-10 for third in that event.
Niobrara-Verdigre’s girls finished third in the event. The Cougars were led by Anna Rudloff’s winning discus throw of 101-07.
Allison Sucha jumped 15-10.75 in the long jump to win that event as well.
The team of Bree Breithaupt, Billie Pritchett, Summer Vesely and Sucha helped N-V win the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 54.49 seconds.
Bloomfield (42 points) and Creighton (41 points) rounded out the top five team scores.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge got sixth place with 37 points, but had two individual event winners. Tali Erwin was first in the high jump with a distance of 5-00.00, while Berniece McCorkindale won the shot put with a distance of 36-07.00.
In the boys’ competition, LCC won by a narrow 1.5 point margin over Creighton, 98-96.5.
LCC did well in the 4x100 meter relay as the quartet of Daniel Puppe, Shane Benson, Gibson Roberts and Carter Kvols registered a winning time of 46.56 seconds in the event. The group of Tyler Olson, Taner Stanley, Landen Leonard and Carter Korth registered a winning time of 9:45.82 in the 4x800 meter relay.
The Bears were buoyed by Puppe’s two victories with times of 15.38 seconds in the 110 meter hurdles as well as 42.28 seconds in the 300 meter hurdles.
Creighton put up valiant efforts across the board, as Matthew Johnson won the pole vault with a height of 12-06.00 in the event. Owen Doerr won two field events with distances of 42-06.50 in the shot put as well as 128-02.50 in the discus throw.
Crofton finished third in the event with 87 points and was led by Trevor Sejnoha’s win with a 20-00.25 distance in the long jump.
Bloomfield finished fourth with 83.5 points. Wausa finished sixth with 42 points. Niobrara-Verdigre was seventh with 21 points ahead of Crofton’s JV team with 20 points, while Santee was ninth with 13 points in the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.