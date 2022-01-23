SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls II scored four unanswered goals in the third period to claim a 6-2 victory over Yankton in boys’ varsity hockey action on Sunday.
Marcus Halling scored twice, and Tryg Smoot had a goal and two assists for Sioux Falls. Dirk Fornwald had a goal and an assist. Carson Clark and Ashton Eining each scored in the victory.
Dawson Vellek and Donnyraee Marshall each scored for Yankton. Luke Abbott assisted on both goals.
Cole Langston made nine saves for Sioux Falls. Keenan Wagner stopped 34 shots for Yankton.
Yankton hosts a rematch with Sioux Falls II on Friday. Start time is 8 p.m. at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Bantam A: Sioux Falls 4, Yankton 3
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls ended Yankton’s eight-match win streak, edging the Miracle 4-3 in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Saturday.
Hayden Hansen scored twice for Sioux Falls. Jackson Henry had a goal and an assist. Daylen Gibson also scored for the Flyers.
Jack Pedersen scored all three Yankton goals. Kaden Hunhoff, Kade Schramm and Tucker Renken each had an assist.
Trent DeBates stopped 13 shots for Sioux Falls. Luke Moeller made 32 saves for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Brookings on Jan. 29.
Bantam B: Sioux Falls II 10, Yankton 0
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls II downed Yankton 10-0 in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Saturday.
Blaine Heitmann had three goals and an assist for Sioux Falls. Carson Quam scored twice in the win.
Lewis Jerke made 11 saves to preserve the shutout. Garrett Haas made 32 saves for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Brookings on Jan. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.