Paul Paul has been looking forward a shot at a national title.
On Saturday, the Mount Marty senior will get it on his home track.
Paul finished the 400-meter dash in 48.94, earning the Lancer the second seed in Saturday’s finals at the NAIA Track and Field championships. Day two of the meet, being held at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse on the MMU campus, was Thursday.
“I felt pretty good,” Paul said after the opening day of men’s competition in the meet. “Coming in, I knew I had a little advantage because I’ve been training here. I know how the track is.”
Briar Cliff’s Ben Jefferies holds the top time in the field, a 48.39. The two Great Plains Athletic Conference runners were the only two to break 49 seconds in Thursday’s prelims.
“The guy from Briar Cliff is pretty good. He beat me at conference,” Paul said. “I’m going to try to get some redemption.
“I’m going to go out and give it all I have.”
Paul nearly advanced to the finals in a second event, falling 0.05 seconds shy of the final spot in the 200-meter dash field. Kenny Benton of Tennessee Wesleyan posted the top time in the 200, clocking a 21.64. Jefferies ranks second at 21.70.
Paul will be the lone Lancer competing in Saturday’s men’s finals. Two more Lancers will conclude their meets today (Friday), with the final three events of the men’s heptathlon.
After Thursday’s four events, sophomore Mason Schleis ranks ninth with 2,619 points, while junior Seth Wiebelhaus ranks 13th with 2,449 points. Keiser freshman Philip Stomne leads the way with 2,910 points, 135 better than Dickinson State junior Cleet Wrzesinski (2,785).
Schleis said that the opportunity to compete at nationals in the Lancers’ home facility is “definitely a blessing.” He also said that competing at nationals a year ago helped him prepare for this week’s meet.
“Last year I was just excited to be there, and I didn’t perform as well as I wanted,” he said. “That’s definitely a part of it.”
Schleis felt his long jump mark was not where he would have liked it, but he is confident that his performances in the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and 1,000-meter run today will get him into the top eight for All-American status.
“The hay’s in the barn,” he said. “I just have to take care of business tomorrow.”
For Wiebelhaus, who finished seventh to earn All-American status a year ago, it was the shot put that didn’t go as planned on Thursday.
“I scratched my first two,” he said. “It still wasn’t too bad, but I lost out on about 100 points.”
The Fordyce, Nebraska, native enters today’s final events knowing what he needs to do to get back into the top eight.
“I need to run the hurdles well,” he said. “Pole vault needs to be at about 4.15 (meters). Then I need to run the 1,000 like I normally do.”
Thursday got off to a rough start for the Lancers, as the 1600 relay was derailed before they could finish a lap. Dewayne Robinson pulled a muscle early in the race, ending the Lancers’ hopes of returning to the finals.
“Close, yet so far away,” Mount Marty head coach Randy Fischer said. “Dewayne did the best he could, but it wasn’t meant to be today. Hopefully he can heal up in time for the outdoor season.”
Another Lancer whose injury prevented him from accomplishing his goals was junior Brian Santiago. He finished the 3,000, but fell back in the later laps to finish last overall in 9:26.31.
“Brian had been sore. He never really felt comfortable,” Fischer said. “He gave his best, but it wasn’t meant to be.”
Other Thursday Events
John Hunter James gave Columbia International the early team lead with his victory in the pole vault on Thursday.
James successfully defended his national title from a season ago, clearing 17-2 3/4 (5.25 meters). He won the competition by clearing 16-10 3/4 (5.15 meters), then cleared 17-2 3/4 before bowing out on attempts at 17-8 1/2 (5.4 meters).
Marian’s Bryce Carmack and Indiana Wesleyan’s Scott Rathbun each cleared 16-7 (5.05 meters), finishing second and third.
None of the defending champions competing in Thursday’s prelims advanced to finals at the top seed, but each advanced.
Wayland Baptist’s Reggie Mouton posted the third-fastest time in the 600-meter run field, clocking 1:20.59 to finish behind Dordt freshman Payton Mauldin (1:20.23) and USC-Beaufort junior Mel Obadiah. Mauldin had the top time entering the meet at 1:19.09.
Dordt’s Matthew Van Eps will take the third-fastest prelim time into his defense of the 800-meter run title. Van Eps, a senior, clocked a 1:55.03 on Thursday, trailing Spring Arbor senior Max Whittredge (1:54.86) and Texas Wesleyan sophomore Charles Dorsett (1:54.95).
Olivet Nazarene, the 2020 champions in the distance medley relay, qualified for that final. Oklahoma City, which had the top time entering the meet, posted the top prelim time.
Competition continues today with the conclusion of the women’s competition, as well as the conclusion of the men’s heptathlon. Men’s finals will be held on Saturday.
