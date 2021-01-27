EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated with an announced change in start times for the Feb. 13 games.
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of South Dakota athletic department and the Summit League have approved University of North Dakota’s request to move a women’s and men’s basketball series to be played in Grand Forks, North Dakota, from Feb. 12-13 to Feb. 13-14. The move allows for the rescheduling of a North Dakota home men’s hockey game to take place Feb. 12.
On both days, the women’s game will begin at noon, with the men’s game set for 2:30 p.m.
The Betty Engelstad Sioux Center will host all four games as previously scheduled, and MidcoSN will broadcast all four games live.
South Dakota and Gonzaga are the only two Division I programs in the country that boast men’s and women’s basketball programs who have started 6-0 in conference play. The South Dakota men host Omaha at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The women’s series with Omaha scheduled for this week has been canceled.
