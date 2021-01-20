Hartington Champs
The Yankton Jr. Bucks wrestling team won the team title at the League Of Heros tournament, Jan. 10 in Hartington, Nebraska. Team members include (from left) Chloe Caton, Brice Sayler, Ashton Nelson, Drake Camp, Karter Eusterwiemann, Reece Schmidt, Braden Janssen, Olivia Oorlog, Camp, Sawyer Adamson, Emmett Hirschmann, Oliver Duncan, Jared Hysell, Oliver Hysell, Braxton Sage, Kaydence Schultz, Colton Archer, Rex Sailer, Ryder McPhearson, Hunter Oorlog, Sammy Schultz, Quinn Sayler, Micky Oorlog, Jerry Caton, Jack Caton, Ryder Tejral, Jett Devine, Zane Portillo, Josh Koch, Carl Larson, Damian Janish, Dominick Swenson, Corbin Sayler, Treyson Green, Cale Cameron, Ryder Zuck, Kaden Harris, Blake Klimisch, Brock Hysell, Peyton Eustace, William Hoefs, Ryker Schmidt, Veronica Martin, Jordan Tjral, Jesse Rolston, Maddyx Zuck, Augustus Messler and Shawn Tjrel.

