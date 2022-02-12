The Yankton Gazelles — including birthday girl Claire Tereshinski — gave head coach Trey Krier about as good a birthday present as he could have asked for.
A win over fourth-ranked Rapid City Central.
Yankton outscored Central 10-1 in the final 4:12 to claim a 38-36 victory over the Cobblers in girls’ basketball action on Saturday at the YHS Gym.
“I can’t ask for much more, can I,” said a happy Krier after the game.
Tereshinski scored 17 points — all after the first quarter — to lead Yankton (5-10). Molly Savey finished with eight points. Jordynn Salvatori had six points and Kate Beeman added five points for the Gazelles.
Sadie Glade led Central with 15 points. No other player had more than six points for the Cobblers.
Yankton came into Saturday’s game off a 59-27 loss to Stevens on Friday night.
“We felt like last night we started to become tentative. Kids were deferring to teammates,” Krier said. “We reminded them that they can’t wait for someone else to make a play. They have to create action, some opportunities either for themselves or a teammate.”
Saturday’s game looked like it might follow Friday’s pattern, as the Cobblers scored 11 straight points to take an 11-2 lead. But Savey hit back-to-back baskets to pull the Gazelles within four at the break, 11-7.
Central led 18-11 after Glade’s second three-pointer of the game, but then Tereshinski went to work. The sophomore guard scored the next seven Yankton points, and Salvatori capped the half with a basket to tie the game at 20-20 at halftime.
Tereshinski hit a three-pointer out of the break to give the Gazelles the lead, but the Cobblers would regain control. Central went on a 12-1 run, capped by Glade’s third three-pointer, to regain a 35-27 lead.
But the Gazelles didn’t back down.
After consecutive scores from Tereshinski, Savey’s second three-pointer of the night pulled the Gazelles within one, 36-35. Two Tereshinski free throws gave Yankton the lead with 1:04 to play.
After each team missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw attempt, the Yankton defense forced a Central turnover with under 10 seconds to play. Tereshinski hit one more free throw to set the final margin, and the Yankton defense prevented a final score from the Cobblers.
“We had kids making shots more today than we did last night,” Krier said. “The defense did a lot of great things.”
One defensive play of note to Krier was a charge drawn by Tereshinski on Central’s Josie Hill, the Cobblers’ second-leading scorer in the contest. The foul was Hill’s fourth, forcing Central to take her out on defense down the stretch.
“We’ve spent countless practices and drills trying to get defensive help in position to take a charge,” he said. “It’s an energy play, and it allowed us to build momentum.”
Saturday’s victory came at a time the Gazelles had lost seven of eight, dating back to the game senior standout Ellie Karolevitz was injured.
“I cannot say enough about our stick-to-it-ivness,” Krier said. “They continue to keep showing up and keep getting better. And I’m excited that they got to see that production on the floor.”
Yankton plays two games against Class A competition this coming week, beginning with a challenging Sioux Falls Christian team on Tuesday in Sioux Falls. The Chargers are 16-3, including a victory over Class AA Watertown.
“We’re going to get a great opportunity to rest (Sunday), then we’ll have one practice that we’ll go into with some momentum,” Krier said. “We’ll prepare for a good Sioux Falls Christian team, then have one day before we face a Tea Area team with some really good scorers.
“Both will difficult challenges,” he added. “But I can’t not be excited about getting back in the gym after this one.”
Central won the ‘C’ game 52-25. For Yankton, Bailey LaCroix scored nine points.
The Cobblers won the ‘D’ game 68-31. For Yankton, Kenzie Giziewski finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Deandra Leighton added six points and five steals.
YANKTON (5-10)
Jillian Eidsness 0 0-1 0, Jordynn Salvatori 3 0-0 6, Claire Tereshinski 5 5-6 17, Kate Beeman 2 1-2 5, Molly Savey 3 0-0 8, Bailey LaCroix 0 0-0 0, Macy Drotzmann 0 2-4 2, Elle Feser 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 13 8-13 38.
R.C. CENTRAL (12-4)
Sadie Glade 5 2-4 15, Josie Hill 2 2-5 6, Amarea Rinto 1 0-0 2, Denna Smith 2 0-0 4, Aaliyah Jones 0 1-2 1, Wicahpi Cuny 0 3-4 3, Nevaya Cuny 0 2-2 2, Teila Jiron 1 0-1 2, Mari Richards 0 0-2 0. TOTALS: 11 10-20 36.
YANKTON 7 13 7 11 — 38
R.C. CENTRAL 11 9 9 7 — 36
Three-Pointers: Y 4 (Tereshinski 2, Savey 2), C 3 (Glade 3). Personal Fouls: C 15, Y 14. Fouled Out: None.
