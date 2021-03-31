LINCOLN, Neb. — Mount Marty finished a close third in the Kaitlyn Erickson/Doane Invitational women’s golf tournament, held Wednesday at Pioneers Golf Course in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Led by Kate Wynja’s 83, Northwestern won the team title with a 353. York finished one stroke back, with MMU third at 357.
Sara Skorheim led Mount Marty, finishing second with an 85. Caitlyn Stimpson tied for third at 87. Tanna Lehfelldt shot 92, Courtney Heath carded a 93 and Chantel Brende shot 95 for the Lancers.
Competing unattached for the Lancers, Emily Popkes shot 108 and Katie Roth carded a 121.
Next up for the Mount Marty women is the two-day Concordia Invitational, April 6-7 at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln.
