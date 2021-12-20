The top team in each of the three classes in boys’ and girls’ basketball in South Dakota remained unchanged, as the South Dakota Media Basketball Poll was announced on Monday.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt (3-0) remained the top team in the Class AA boys’ rankings, drawing all 19 first place votes.
In Class A boys, Sioux Valley (1-0) drew 17 first place votes, with second place Dakota Valley (2-0) and third place St. Thomas More (5-0) each drawing one first place vote.
DeSmet (3-1) was a unanimous selection in the Class B boys’ rankings. Viborg-Hurley slipped from fourth to fifth. Platte-Geddes (2-0) received votes in the poll.
Sioux Falls Washington (3-0) was a unanimous top pick in the Class AA girls’ poll.
Class A has a divided poll, with six different teams drawing first place votes. St. Thomas More (3-1) holds the top spot with 11 first place votes. Second-ranked Flandreau (4-0) drew three first place votes. West Central (2-0) picked up two first place votes. Wagner (2-0), which is tied with Hamlin (2-1) for fourth, Dakota Valley (4-0) and Sioux Falls Christian (4-0) each picked up one first place vote.
Aberdeen Roncalli (3-0) drew 18 first place votes in the Class B girls’ rankings, with Corsica-Stickney (4-0) receiving the other. Viborg-Hurley (3-0) received votes in the poll.
There will be no poll for Dec. 27 due to the Christmas Holiday. The poll will resume for Jan. 3, 2022.
BASKETBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 20 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Roosevelt (19) 3-0 95 1
2. O’Gorman 3-1 58 2
3. Aberdeen Central 4-0 51 4
4. Harrisburg 2-0 38 RV
5. Pierre 4-0 22 RV
Receiving votes: Mitchell 19, Sioux Falls Lincoln 2.
Class A
1. Sioux Valley (17) 1-0 92 1
2. Dakota Valley (1) 2-0 72 2
3. St. Thomas More (1) 5-0 56 3
4. Winner 4-0 27 RV
5. SF Christian 2-2 18 5
Receiving votes: Tea Area 16, West Central 3, Hanson 1.
Class B
1. De Smet (19) 3-1 95 1
2. Aberdeen Christian 3-0 66 3
3. White River 3-1 40 2
4. Lower Brule 4-0 28 NR
5. Viborg-Hurley 3-0 26 4
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 13, Platte-Geddes 11, Lyman 3, Waubay-Summit 3.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (19) 3-0 95 1
2. Brandon Valley 3-0 75 2
3. O’Gorman 2-1 54 3
4. RC Central 3-0 40 RV
5. RC Stevens 3-1 19 4
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 1, Watertown 1.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (11) 3-1 74 1
2. Flandreau (3) 4-0 62 4
3. West Central (2) 3-0 61 3
T-4. Hamlin 2-1 28 2
T-4. Wagner (1) 2-0 28 5
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley (1) 15, Sioux Falls Christian (1) 6, Red Cloud 6, Winner 4, Florence-Henry 1.
Class B
1. Roncalli (18) 3-0 94 1
2. Corsica-Stickney (1) 4-0 77 2
3. White River 5-1 45 3
4. Aberdeen Christian 4-0 42 5
5. Ethan 3-1 10 4
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 8, Colman-Egan 4, De Smet 3, Howard 1, Castlewood 1.
