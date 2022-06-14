Yankton activities director Ryan Mors didn’t have to go far to fill the three head coaching positions YHS had for the 2022-23 school year.
Two of the coaches were already under contract to teach in the Yankton School District in 2022-23. The other hire was a longtime friend who was looking to get back into coaching.
The longtime friend, Geoff Gross, will take over the track and field program after having success at Pierre and Mitchell. Longtime YSD teacher and coach Jill Muth will take over the newly-formed softball program. Caitlyn Savey, who was hired to teach in the district prior to the head cross country position opening up, will take over that program.
All three hires were formalized at Monday’s Yankton School Board meeting.
“The Yankton School District is happy with all three,” Mors said. “We’re excited to let them get out and do something positive. All three will be good for Yankton for years to come.”
Gross
Mors and Gross formed a friendship over the years, first as competing coaches then as competing athletic directors. Gross was the head boys’ track coach at Pierre from 2004-08, adding the girls’ program in his final season in Pierre. He then went on to coach the Mitchell program from 2009-15, serving as Mitchell’s AD from 2008-16.
“I’ve known Geoff for a long time,” Mors said. “He had said that coaching was something that he missed. When I learned we had an opening, I reached out to Geoff and he was intrigued right away.”
Gross had served as athletic director and 6-12 assistant principal at Beresford since leaving Mitchell in 2016.
“I enjoy teaching and working with kids,” he said. “I’ve always considered myself a coach, whether I was coaching students, athletes or coaches over the years.”
While Gross had the opportunity to work with kids as assistant principal, it wasn’t the same for him.
“The assistant principal position was about attendance and discipline. You don’t get to inspire kids as much,” he said. “My calling is coaching, challenging, inspiring kids. This is absolutely an incredible opportunity for me to do this.”
Gross has had plenty of coaching success during his career. His Winner teams won the 1999 Class A boys’ track title and the 2002 Class A girls’ track title. He also led Pierre to three straight Class AA boys’ titles from 2006-08.
At Yankton, Gross will return the bulk of a squad that finished sixth in Class AA girls and eighth in Class AA boys at the 2022 state meet.
“When I looked at the (Eastern South Dakota Conference) results and the middle school ESD results, I’m not going to say it tipped the scales,” Gross said of his decision-making process. “But it’s an absolutely beautiful bonus. There is some incredible talent coming back. I’m excited to help challenge them.”
Muth
As the 2021-22 school year wrapped up, Muth, who has taught and coached in Yankton since 2001, noticed that the newly-created head coaching position for softball had not been filled.
She decided to do something about it.
“All spring people had been talking about who the softball coach would be,” she said. “All of a sudden it’s May 25 and no one’s taken the job. I decided that I think it needs to be me.
“Then things fell into place.”
When Muth came in to talk to Mors and YHS assistant principal Todd Dvoracek about the position, she left a positive impression.
“When Jill came in and visited, we liked her enthusiasm and willingness to step in and try to get the program off and running,” Mors said.
Muth coached a youth softball team in her hometown of Scotland after graduating from Mount Marty, and has helped coach her daughters’ softball teams. In the Yankton School District Muth has coached middle school basketball and volleyball, and has been a varsity basketball assistant coach since 2017.
“Coaching is about building relationships, and I have coached or taught a lot of the girls that will be on the team,” Muth said. “It’s fun to coach good kids, and I want to make it a fun experience for them.
“We want to win, to put a good team on the field. Wins and losses are a big part of it, but it’s also about life experiences, learning to work hard and handle tough situations.”
Muth will “inherit” a group that returns several key players from a squad that finished third in the Class A club high school tournament in the fall of 2020. Several potential Gazelles have also had success in the summer club season.
“I’m looking forward to working with a group of girls that knows how to win,” Muth said. “It will be a fun challenge for us.”
Savey
A 2022 graduate of Augustana University, Savey had already accepted a sixth grade math position at Yankton Middle School before the opportunity to coach cross country came open.
“Caitlyn reached out to us and said it was something she would be interested in,” Mors said. “I think she’ll be a good fit. She doesn’t have coaching experience, but she has a wealth of knowledge.”
Savey is the niece of Yankton coaches Jason and Heidi Savey, and it was Heidi who let Caitlyn know there may be an opportunity on the coaching staff.
“I was excited to hop back into cross country,” Caitlyn Savey said. “I had such great coaches. It makes me excited to see what that (coaching) is like.”
Savey was a standout distance runner at Augustana, competing in three NCAA Division II national meets. She was a key member of the 2021 squad that placed third in the national meet.
Prior to her time at Augustana she was a state champion runner for Beresford High School, winning both the Class A 3200-meter run and the Class A cross country individual title in 2017. She was also part of the Watchdogs’ 2015 Class A runner-up squad in cross country.
Since accepting the coaching position, Savey has had conversations with several of her former coaches.
“(Beresford head coach Matt) Coy created such a cool program that was so much a team atmosphere,” she said. “Then I transitioned to college with (head coach Tracy) Hellman and (former assistant Scott) Tanis, and they taught me how, as a runner, I can compete with myself.”
Savey has also talked to former Yankton track and cross country coach Luke Youmans, and wants to build on the close-knit competitive team concept that is already in place.
“We’ll be chasing excellence, the success that every team strives for in their season,” she said.
Savey takes over a program that finished ninth in the girls’ race and 10th in the boys’ race of the 2021 South Dakota State Cross Country Meet. Both teams return the bulk of their state tournament roster, as well as several other runners.
