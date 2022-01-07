CENTERVILLE —A fourth quarter surge from Burke lifted them past Centerville 54-49 Friday night in Centerville.
Bryce Frank tallied 21 points to lead Burke (7-1). Ben Witt added 16 points.
Logan Bobzin tallied 15 points and five rebounds for Centerville (2-4). Cole Edberg added 12 points and six rebounds.
Centerville is at Scotland Tuesday. Burke hosts Gregory Thursday.
BURKE (7-1) 16 13 9 16 —54
CENTERVILLE (2-4) 10 16 14 9 —49
Vermillion 68, Parkston 49
PARKSTON — Charlie Ward and Jake Jensen combined for 44 points as Vermillion downed Parkston 68-49 in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Ward scored a game-high 24 points, going 4-of-6 from three-point range. Jensen finished with 20 points. Nick Sorensen added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists in the victory.
Cole Prunty scored 19 points for Parkston. Luke Bormann added nine points.
Vermillion, 5-1, travels to Lennox on Jan. 14. Parkston, 5-3, plays Custer in the Sacred Hoops Classic today (Saturday) in Mitchell.
Creighton 64, Randolph 53
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Four players scored in double figures to lead Creighton to a 64-53 win over Randolph in Creighton, Nebraska Friday night.
Taylor Nilson tallied 20 points and eight rebounds for Creighton (3-6). Cade Hammer added 16 points and Brody Eggers 11. Gage Burns added 10 points.
No stats reported for Randolph (0-11).
Creighton is at Summerland Tuesday. Randolph hosts Wausa Friday.
RANDOLPH (0-11) 13 10 12 18 —53
CREIGHTON (3-6) 18 8 15 23 —64
Bon Homme 59, Wagner 54
TYNDALL — Riley Rothschadl’s near triple-double led Bon Homme to a 59-54 win over Wagner Friday night in Tyndall.
Rothschadl tallied 23 points, 14 reboudns and eight assists for Bon Homme (2-4). Nate Hall added 12 points and Carter Uecker 11.
Toby Zephier tallied 20 points and eight rebounds for Wagner (1-3). Dustin Honomichl added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Wagner plays Corsica-Stickney today (Saturday). Bon Homme is at Freeman Thursday.
WAGNER (1-3) 13 17 16 8 —54
BON HOMME (2-4) 25 10 16 8 —59
Big East Conf. Tourn.
Sioux Valley 62, Chester Area 39
VOLGA —Oliver Vincent led Sioux Valley to a 62-39 win over Chester Area in the semifinal of the Big East Conference Tournament in Volga Friday night.
Vincent tallied 24 points to lead Sioux Valley (5-1). Alec Squires added 13 points.
Ashton Olivier tallied 12 points to lead Chester Area (4-5). Lovi Wolf added 11 points.
Sioux Valley plays in the championship game in Salem today. Chester Area plays in the third place game in Salem.
CHESTER AREA (4-5) 2 15 16 6 —39
SIOUX VALLEY (5-1) 21 10 15 16 —62
McCook Central-Mont. 57, Baltic 40
VOLGA — Cody Miles led McCook Central-Montrose to a 57-40 win over Baltic in a consolation semifinal in Volga Friday.
Miles tallied 22 points for McCook Central-Montrose (5-3). Boston Katzer added eight points and Carter Jandl seven.
Jack Erickson tallied 12 points for Baltic (0-7).
McCook Central-Montrose plays in the 5th place game in Salem today (Saturday). Baltic plays in the 7th place game today.
