MITCHELL – Lesterville used late bats to get the 3-2 win over Tabor on Saturday in Mitchell to advance to the Championship title game at the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament.
This is Lesterville’s first title appearance since 1950, where the team won their one and only state title.
“There are no words for how I’m feeling about my team right now,” said Lesterville manager Kevin Bloch. “The guys have been battling all tournament long for this.”
Tabor scored their first run and loaded the bases up in the first inning. It started with a triple from Riley Rothschadl. Nolan Carda came to the plate next and reached on a hit by pitch to reach the bases. Chase Kortan singled to left to score Rothschadl. Following Kortan was Hunter Hallock, who bunted to load the bases for the Bluebirds.
Lesterville was able to work themselves out of this situation by striking out the next batter, getting the forced out at home, and striking out the next batter to end the first inning.
Tabor’s next run happened in the second inning, with Jalen Wieseler reaching on his teammates ground out to make it 2-0.
“The guys played their tails off in all four games,” Chris Sutera, Tabor’s manager said. “A few more timely would have helped, but we were able to get runners on base and I am proud of the guys.”
With two outs on the board in the top of the eighth, Tabor had to take Rothschadl, the starting pitcher, out of the game due to Legion rules. Rothschadl picked up 12 strikeouts and gave up one run.
“Riley pitched another great game for us,” Sutera said. “He was able to bounce back after pitching earlier this tournament, and helped us out.”
Lesterville was able to get on the board after the pitching change happened due to a Tabor error and a walk. The game was tied up 2-2 after Brandon Nickolite singled to left field to bring them in. The top of the ninth inning is when the Broncs grabbed their first and final lead of the game, with Lee Heimes scoring on Tyler Edler’s single.
Derek Quame threw the complete game for Lesterville, picking up the win in the process. Quame had nine strikeouts on the day and allowed two earned runs.
“We’ve been a late inning team throughout this whole tournament, so my goal was to just throw strikes and let the defense continue to do their thing,” Quame said. “Michael [Drotzmann] called a great game. If we continue to get the bats moving and play good defense, I think we will be just fine.”
Tabor’s season comes to an end in the quarterfinal round with a final record of 11-9.
“It is a frustrating way to end, but I am so proud of the team, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Sutera said.
Lesterville’s record improves to 19-7 on the season. They will face Canova, a 14-4 winner over Dell Rapids PBR, today (Sunday] at 2 p.m. on Cadwell Field in Mitchell.
“It really means a lot for us to be competing tomorrow,” Quame said. “It has been a long season, and to make it this far is incredible.”
