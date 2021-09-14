The Yankton Gazelles softball team is ranked fifth in the Week 4 South Dakota Fastpitch Coaches Poll, announced Tuesday.
Harrisburg received all 13 first place votes to claim the top spot. Sioux Falls Lincoln is second, followed by Brookings, Rapid City Stevens and the Gazelles.
TOP 5: 1, Harrisburg (13 first place votes) 65 points; 2, S.F. Lincoln 52; 3, Brookings 29; 4, R.C. Stevens 17; 5, Yankton 9
RECEIVING VOTES: SF O'Gorman, Brandon, Watertown, SF Jefferson, SF Washington, RC Central
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.