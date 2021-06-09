SIOUX FALLS — Eleven Coyotes, six women and five men, have been voted to the Academic All-Summit League Outdoor Track and Field teams announced Wednesday by the league office.
Representing the Coyote women are redshirt-junior Jonna Bart, redshirt-senior Helen Falda, redshirt-junior Holly Gerberding, redshirt-freshman Carly Haring, redshirt-freshman Gen Hirata and redshirt-senior Kamberlyn Lamer. Representing the Coyote men are redshirt-senior Zack Anderson, redshirt-senior Ethan Bray, redshirt-freshman Marshall Faurot, redshirt-freshman Hugo Morvan and redshirt-sophomore Jessie Sullivan.
All 11 athletes either won a Summit League title or qualified for the NCAA Championships. All five of USD’s NCAA qualifiers earned the honor. Eight of the athletes – all but sixth-year and fifth-year seniors Lamer, Falda and Anderson, who did not compete indoors – were academic all-league for the indoor season as well.
Zack Anderson, a native of Parker, South Dakota, jumped the Olympic standard in the high jump by clearing 7-5 (2.26m) at the South Dakota Challenge. He captured his fourth-straight Summit League title in the outdoor high jump this May. Anderson also punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships again by clearing 7-2 ½ (2.19m) at the NCAA West Preliminary, the second-highest the competition has reached in history. This marks his seventh career Academic All-Summit League team, earning the honor each season of eligibility. Anderson holds a 3.46 grade-point average as a general studies major.
Jonna Bart, hailing from Aurora, Nebraska, captured her first career Summit title in the 3,000-meter steeplechase this spring. She also placed eighth in the 5,000-meter run for 11 points at the Summit League Championships. Bart qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in the steeplechase for the third time of her career. She broke South Dakota’s school record in the event at the Drake Relays with a clocking of 10:14.58. This marks her fifth career Academic All-Summit League team. Bart graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and mathematics and currently boasts a perfect 4.00 grade-point average in pursuing her master’s degree.
Ethan Bray, hailing from Fishers, Indiana, advanced to his first NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the pole vault this spring. He’s a two-time All-American indoors from the past two seasons. He’s tied for seventh in the nation with his vault of 18-4 ¾ (5.61m) from the USD Early Bird. Bray finished runner-up at the Summit League Championships for the fourth time of his career. This marks his second career Academic All-Summit League team. Bray graduated with his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and holds a 3.67 graduate grade-point average while working towards a master’s degree in kinesiology and sport management.
Helen Falda, hailing from Torino, Italy, punched her ticket to her fourth career NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. She’s ranked sixth in the NCAA this season with her best vault of 14-6 (4.42m) from the Sioux City Relays. She finished runner-up at the Summit League Championships in a jump-off to teammate Gen Hirata. She vaulted past 14 feet three times this outdoor season. This marks her third career Academic All-Summit League team. Falda graduated with her bachelor’s degree in Spanish and currently boasts a perfect 4.00 grade-point average in pursuing her master’s degree.
Marshall Faurot, hailing from Scott City, Kansas, qualified for his first NCAA Championships in the pole vault this spring. He recorded three consecutive personal bests at the NCAA West Preliminary to punch his ticket to Eugene. His top mark at the meet was 17-10 ½ (5.45m), which is tied for 16th in the field. He placed fifth in the high jump and sixth in the pole vault at the Summit League Championships. This marks his second career Academic All-Summit League team. Faurot owns a 3.93 grade-point average as a kinesiology and sport management major.
Holly Gerberding, a native of Sturgis, South Dakota, took home a pair of golds at the Summit meet in winning the 400-meter hurdles and running a leg of the Coyotes’ championship 4x400-meter relay. She also placed second in the long jump at the meet to total 20.5 points at the Summit League Championships. She clocked a personal best of 1:00.37 for the 400 hurdles at the league meet, just missing out on qualifying for the NCAA West Preliminary by four spots. This marks her third career Academic All-Summit League team. Gerberding holds a 3.94 grade-point average as a medical biology major.
Carly Haring, a native of Mitchell, South Dakota, won gold in the high jump at the Summit League Championships to score 10 points for the Coyotes. She ranked 24th in the nation this season with her best clearance of 5-10 ¾ (1.80m). She qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary and placed 15th in the field of 48. She won the high jump at six meets during the outdoor season. This marks her second career Academic All-Summit League team. Haring boasts a perfect 4.00 grade-point average as a medical biology major.
Gen Hirata, hailing from Fredericksburg, Virginia, advanced to her first NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the pole vault this spring. She earned second-team All-America at the indoor meet back in March. Hirata captured the Summit title in the pole vault. She cleared 14-2 (4.32m) twice during the season, including at the league meet, to rank 10th in the NCAA. She’s had five 14-foot vaults this outdoor season. This marks her second career Academic All-Summit League team. Hirata owns a 3.92 grade-point average as a media and journalism major.
Kamberlyn Lamer, a native of Colton, South Dakota, was named the Summit League Field Championships MVP. She captured the Summit’s heptathlon title, placed fourth in the javelin, fifth in the triple jump and seventh in the 100-meter hurdles to score 21 points at the Summit League Championships. She ranked 33rd in the NCAA this season for the heptathlon with a personal best score of 5,488 points from the Summit meet. That score also broke South Dakota’s school record. A graduate transfer from Dakota Wesleyan, Lamer holds a 3.89 graduate grade-point average in her master’s program at USD.
Hugo Morvan, hailing from Vannes, France, captured his first career Summit title in the 110-meter hurdles. He also placed fourth in the 400-meter hurdles and ran a leg of the Coyotes’ runner-up 4x400-meter relay to score 17 points at the Summit League Championships. His personal best time of 13.96 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles at the Summit meet qualified him for the NCAA West Preliminary. This marks his second career Academic All-Summit League team. Morvan owns a 3.93 grade-point average as a physics major.
Jessie Sullivan, a native of Albion, Nebraska, won the discus at the Summit League Championships. He also placed third in the hammer throw and seventh in the shot put at the league meet for 18 points. His personal bests of 178-8 in the discus and 208-5 in the hammer throw qualified him for the NCAA West Preliminary in both events. This marks his third career Academic All-Summit League team. Sullivan boasts a perfect 4.00 grade-point average as a chemistry major.
The quintet of Zack Anderson, Ethan Bray, Helen Falda, Marshall Faurot and Gen Hirata, all compete at the NCAA Championships this Wednesday through Friday.
