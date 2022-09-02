SIOUX FALLS — The boys’ teams from Yankton and Vermillion finished in the middle of the field of the Augustana Twilight cross country meet, held Friday at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls.
Fremont, Nebraska, ran away with the boys’ title with 73 points, well ahead of Sioux City (Iowa) North (153). Sioux Falls Christian (164) was third, followed by Woodbury (186) and Creighton (Nebraska) Prep (190).
Yankton finished 15th and Vermillion placed 16th in the 31-team field, each scoring 421 points.
Natneal Kifle of Sioux City North won the boys’ varsity race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 15:00.28. Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson (15:02.93) was second, followed by Isaac Ochoa (15:06.59) of Norfolk, Nebraska. Fremont’s Juan Gonzalez (15:18.96) was fourth, followed by North’s Gabe Nash (15:25.31).
Joe Cross of Elk Point-Jefferson was the top area finisher, placing 13th in 16:10.57. Yankton’s Dylan Payer (16:30.71) was 23rd. Vermillion’s Joel Dahloff (16:39.61) was 26th.
Also for Yankton, Nate Schoenfelder (16:56.20) was 46th, Harrison Krajewski (17:20.40) was 80th, Taylor Wenzlaff (18:39.70) was 189th and Oliver Dooley (18:46.92) was 197th.
Brandon Valley won the girls’ team title with 103 points, beating out Sioux Falls Christian (119). Marshall, Minnesota (150) was third, followed by Harrisburg (163) and Fremont (184). No area programs had full girls’ varsity teams.
Lincoln’s Ali Bainbridge won the 5,000-meter girls’ race in 17:18.21, beating out O’Gorman’s Libby Castelli (17:41.67). Custer’s Ramsey Karim (18:49.88), Brandon Valley’s Addison Scholten (18:54.20) and Chester’s Emery Larson (18:54.68) rounded out the top five.
Crofton’s Jordyn Arens was the top area finisher in the girls’ race, finishing in 19:11.65. Jada Koerner of Freeman Academy-Marion was 19th in 19:54.11. Vermillion’s Callie Radigan (20:20.55) was 28th.
Yankton was led by Thea Chance, who placed 37th in 20:30.70. Shae Rumsey (22:10.30) was 130th. Sydnee Serck (22:39.49) was 157th.
Next up for Yankton is the Brandon Valley Invitational on Sept. 10.
The Yankton JV girls placed third with 171 points, putting three runners in the top 25 of their 4,000-meter event. Mary Rounds (18:08.30) was 19th, Abby Johanneson (18:09.34) finished 20th and Delaney Youmans (18:12.35) finished 25th to lead the Gazelles. Bailey Mines (19:08.28) placed 60th and Kahlen Peterson (19:15.46) placed 70th to round out the Yankton scoring.
The Yankton JV boys finished 10th in their 4,000-meter event, led by a 17th place finish from Abe Chance (14:57.44). Sam Larrington (15:35.27) was 59th, Bryton Olson (15:42.08) was 70th, Issac Peterson (15:44.74) was 75th and Boston Frick was 89th (15:51.00) for the Bucks.
