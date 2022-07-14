WYNOT, Neb. — Wynot rolled past the Akron Rebels 17-3 in amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Jalen Wieseler went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Wynot. Devon Lammers had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Dain Whitmire doubled and singled, driving in three. Austin Lange also doubled and singled. David Schenk had two hits. Nate Wieseler, Anthony Haberman and Peyton Wieseler each had a hit in the victory.
Scott Morrison pitched five innings, striking out six, for the win.
Platte 16, Parkston 0
PARKSTON — Platte used a trio of big innings to stuff the Parkston Mudcats 16-0 in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
The Killer Tomatoes put up four runs in the second, five in the fourth and seven in the sixth on the way to victory.
Ryan Allen went 3-for-4 with three RBI, and Preston Nedved with 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Platte. Michael Buitenbos also had two hits. Sheldon Gant doubled. Richard Sternberg, Grant Doom, Hayden Kuiper and Derek Soukup each had a hit in the victory.
Five different players had one hit each for Parkston.
Kelby VanDerWerff went the distance in the six-inning contest, striking out four, for the win. Jake Weber took the loss.
