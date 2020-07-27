Coby Welch posted an opening round 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead in the Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am qualifier, Monday at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
Hugo Bernard sits one stroke back at 65. Tim Ailes, Brandon Sletmoen and Andrew McCain are in a group at 67.
The qualifier concludes on Tuesday.
