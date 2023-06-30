EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is part of a series looking at various topics of interest as Yankton prepares to host the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament July 25-29.
Less than one month out from the Class A Legion State Tournament in Yankton, teams are starting to strategize for what they may do in crunch time situations.
A tournament that allows coaches in South Dakota to devise a game plan is the Gopher Classic, which takes place July 7-11 throughout the state of Minnesota.
Teams are looking to have a fun time on an out-of-state trip.
Yankton Post 12 head coach Drew Lawrence said it is the players’ favorite tournament of the year.
“We’ve treated it as a fun tournament,” Lawrence said. “We’re going to try and win games but we’re going to have more fun.”
Yankton will play its pool games at the University of Northwestern in St. Paul but will also have the chance to take in a Minnesota Twins game while they are in the area.
With their spot in the state tournament booked due to hosting the tournament, Lawrence stated that the team looks at the Gopher Classic with a bit more importance this year.
“We’re going to go after it a little bit harder this year than in years past,” he said. “We can try to go after this tournament and see what happens.”
Coaches across the state see the Gopher Classic as an opportunity to see where they are heading into the home stretch of the season.
“That tournament is a fun tournament to go to,” said Jeremy VanHeel, Brandon Valley’s head coach. “We’re playing good competition so it’s a good measuring stick to see where you’re at and what you need to work on. You get to build your bullpen and set things up to how you want to approach it at the state tournament.”
Brandon Valley plays its pool games in Edina, Minn.
Brent Thurlow, head coach of Sioux Falls West Post 15, called the tournament “rejuvenating” for the stretch run and pointed to the quality of competition at the tournament.
“You can't sleep on any of (the teams at the tournament),” Thurlow said. “You have to throw quality pitching.”
Still, Thurlow said the quality of teams that South Dakota is bringing to the tournament will create problems for opponents as well.
“There are a lot of great teams here in South Dakota that I expect will go up there and compete,” he said.
Sioux Falls West travels to Eden Prairie, Minn. for its games.
Even if there is time to have fun at the tournament, coaches, including Sioux Falls East’s Dan Hughes, expect to win the tournament.
“As a coach, you want to see your guys compete and play hard when you are facing some talented teams,” Hughes said. “You want them to go out, compete and play the best we can.”
SF East plays in the Woodbury, Minn. pool.
For success in the postseason, Rapid City Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve believes a team needs to “practice winning tournaments.”
“There is a mindset and a mentality in tournament play that a team has to have,” he said. “We play in two or three tournaments throughout the year. You can’t have a mulligan. You've got to win them all.”
Rapid City Post 22 will play in Waconia, Minn. Post 22, the defending state champions, is used to traveling throughout the season due to its location. Torve has no problem with making sure his team gets used to everything that goes into traveling throughout the season. During one stretch, Post 22 played a stretch of 12 games in eight days in Fargo, Yankton, then Omaha.
“Because we travel so much, traveling the Yankton for a four-or-five-day (state) tournament is no big deal,” he said. “We're used to it.”
Torve is looking forward to the State Tournament being held in Yankton.
“Yankton is a great town,” he said. “I really like the ballpark. Drew Lawrence is a great guy and a great coach. I know he's going to run a fantastic tournament.”
Yankton Post 12 currently sits in fourth in the standings. Lawrence is more concerned with his team getting ready for the state tournament but admits to there being a different feeling around the team as they prepare to host the tournament.
“To be honest with you, I haven’t looked too much at where we’re at in the rankings because it doesn’t matter,” he said. “The boys can feel that from the coaching staff. We’re out here trying to win baseball games and that’s important to get ready for a state tournament, but it is a different feel this year for sure.”
