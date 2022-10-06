Archers competed in individual pool matches Thursday at the World Archery Field Championships here at the NFAA Easton Archery Center.
One archer who competed in the pool matches was Brady Klassen of Winnipeg, Manitoba, who is also on the Mount Marty University archery team.
Klassen stated that today was his best day at the tournament. Competing for team Canada, he adds that knowing the terrain made him feel comfortable despite the course having a different and new setup for the championship.
“I’d go up to a target and I’d have memories of shooting good shots,” he said. “I’d have a good feeling shooting while other people might get a little bit scared seeing a new shot. I had a little bit more confidence going into it today.”
Additionally, Klassen said that being able to practice up and downs, or elevation shots, in town helped him shoot well during Thursday’s action.
“Since we shoot here at tournaments in town, we’ve been able to get a layout of the course and see where things are at,” Klassen said. “We’re also able to practice (shooting at) elevation which is good for us too. There are some shots where we shot straight up and straight down. It’s tough. Where I’m from in Canada, everything’s flat. It’s hard to replicate those shots. It’s been good to get the practice in that that we’d see on the regular course here. Also, being able to shoot with the team helps you out and get prepared for (tournaments) like this.”
Having the tournament in the middle of the semester would be a challenge for any college student. Klassen adds that he has had to explain to his professors the importance of the event this week, but that they have all been good about giving him extensions throughout the week.
“It’s been a little bit hard to be out of the classroom and miss that instruction, but the communication between professors and (myself) has been good,” he said. “It’s been a good balance.”
When he has been around campus, Klassen appreciates the support the Lancer community has given him.
“It’s cool seeing all the support,” he said. “Some (people from Mount Marty) are helping out at the tournament so they can watch me, walk by, and wish me luck right before I head out on the field. That’s been cool.”
Klassen said that having Paige Pearce, who is also competing in the event on the female compound archer side, as a coach at Mount Marty has helped him improve his technique.
“We have a group chat where we can send her videos at any time,” he said. “She’s willing to take the time to look it up and give us critiques. Here and there, she’ll come and watch in person and that’s been good. So having her as an asset has been awesome as well.”
Klassen’s teammate on the Canada junior team, Jacob Bourassa of Regina, Saskatchewan, saw the event as a learning experience.
“I wanted to do better, but it’s my first world event so I didn’t have super-high expectations.”
For it being his first World Championship event, Bourassa admits that the experience did feel new to him.
“There are a few moments for sure where it’s like, ‘that’s not how it is back home’,” he said.
Spain’s Francho Rufas Morillo, another junior archer, said that he felt good with how he did today. He mentioned that while the cold and wind played a factor in his performance today, he was able to draw on past experiences to deal with it.
“I experienced shooting (in similar conditions) in the national tournaments in Spain,” Rufas Morillo said. “We have cold sometimes in the first tournaments so to finish off the national championship here, I was getting (help from my past experiences).”
Team and mixed team matches will take place in the morning Friday at the NFAA Easton Archery Center. Then there will be individual matches in the afternoon.
