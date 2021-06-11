EDITOR’S NOTE: This is latest installment of a series from the Press & Dakotan’s Bailey Zubke, as he explores amateur baseball and the South Central League for the first time.
A lot of kids start playing baseball at a young age, and will play with some of the same kids through high school. Amateur baseball is the next opportunity for some of these guys to keep playing with some of their childhood friends.
The second stop of the South Central League tour came in Yankton, Thursday night, as the Lakers rallied for a walk-off win over Lesterville. The Lakers are one of the younger teams in the league, and are mostly Yankton natives. A few players come from Harrisburg to play.
“A lot of us are (from Yankton),” Mueller said. “We have three guys from USF (University of Sioux Falls), two guys from Harrisburg, but most of us are Yankton grads that played here. That’s another great thing about our team, a lot of the guys that are playing are guys that we grew up playing with.”
Mueller, Owen Feser and Rex Ryken have been playing together since third grade, Mueller said.
The Lakers don’t have any rivalries in the South Central League, mostly because they are a newer team, but Mueller said there are some friendly rivalries with teams like Lesterville, who have a few players from the Yankton area on the roster that a lot of Laker players competed with growing up.
“Two of the guys with Lesterville we graduated with,” Mueller said. “So it’s not really a rivalry, but we still hang out with those guys, and we give them crap. A couple of our players go to SDSU, and go to school with a lot of guys on Tabor, so we get acclimated with them too. It’s not really rivalries, it’s more friendly competition.”
There may not be rivalries for the Lakers, but things can still get heated in the moment of the game. Mueller and Lesterville starter Michael Drotzmann shared an exchange early in the game as Drotzmann let some frustration out on the mound that Mueller didn’t appreciate.
Everyone started to get on edge Thursday night, including the fans and umpires. I attribute a lot of the frustrations to being out in the heat, but as I learned last week, amateur baseball is what a lot of these players have for athletic competition, and they give it everything they have.
The crowd wasn’t overly rowdy on a near 100 degree evening at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium. They chriped as any crowd does during a game. Mueller said the fan support of amateur baseball in South Dakota is a truly special thing.
“We go to towns across the southeast and even into Nebraska,” Mueller said. “There’s always fans, there’s always good energy. And that’s the coolest part, is your fans coming out and supporting 20, 30, 40-year-old athletes playing baseball.”
As for the ballpark, Riverside is one of the more beautiful parks in the area, with a view of the Mighty Missouri just beyond the outfield fence and a nice turf infield. Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium is home to both Yankton amateur teams, the Mount Marty Lancer baseball program and the Yankton Baseball Association teams.
“It’s very nice to play on,” Mueller said. “The scenery is really cool, overlooking the river. The grandstands are very nice and clean. We have a good concession stand, good crows nest and just a good facility to play and continue our careers at.”
The feel of a Yankton Laker game was much different from the Freeman-Crofton game I attended last week. Where the small town Freeman field had cars lining the fence down both base paths, there is seating at Riverside. Fans filed in to sit under the canopy, relying on the shade to give them relief from the restless June heat.
There were some similarities of course. For example, kids were still chasing after foul balls, including one that hit Mueller’s vehicle parked just outside of the gate to the player entrance. And the team, fans and community had the family feel.
“Guys, when they are done playing Legion baseball, you’re kind of done playing together,” Mueller siad. “But this gives us another opportunity to continue playing together because we all like being around each other.”
Amateur baseball is yet another opportunity for players to have fun playing the game they love against familiar foes. Everyone knows just about everyone, but that doesn’t mean you can’t jump in. At both stops so far, the players, managers, fans and everyone inbetween makes an effort to make everyone feel welcome. It truly is like a family.
“(Amateur baseball) creates a close group,” Mueller said, “And it gives us an opportunity to not only hang out, but do something we all love, play baseball.”
My next stop will be in Irene Tuesday, followed by Tabor Thursday for the Czech Days game against Lesterville.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.