AVON — Viborg-Hurley claimed the boys’ title and Wagner earned a pair of top-three finishes in the Avon Invitational track and field meet, held Friday.
Viborg-Hurley scored 152.5 points in winning the boys’ title. West Sioux (Iowa) was second with 136 points, followed by Wagner (110) and Bon Homme (100).
Angel Johnson had a hand in four of Viborg-Hurley’s seven victories on the day. He won the 100-meter dash (11.25) and ran on the Cougars’ three winning relays: 400 (44.25), 800 (1:33.31) and 1600 (3:45.49). Carter Gust and Chase Mason also ran on all three relays, George Johnson ran on the 400 and 1600 relays, and Hayden Gilbert ran on the 800 relay.
Also for the victorious Cougars, Eli Boomgarden had a pair of field event victories, in the triple jump (37-11) and discus (130-6). Gentry Wetering won the high jump (5-8).
Wagner had a pair of victories. Malcolm Janis won the long jump (19-2). The foursome of Toby Zephier, Riley Roberts, Simon Freier and Henry Hayward won the 3200 relay in 9:09.15.
Bon Homme’s Noah Heesch won the 200 (24.13).
West Sioux’s Deven Henry had a hand in four of the Falcons’ five victories. He won the 800 (2:16.30), 1600 (4:59.71) and 3200 (11:14.82), and anchored the Falcons to victory in the medley relay (3:58.05).
Kimball-White Lake won eight events — including all five relays — to beat Wagner 141 to 115 for the girls’ title. Bon Homme was third with 99 points. Corsica-Stickney was a distant fourth with 66 points.
KWL won the 400 (54.79), 800 (1:54.60), 1600 (4:29.15), 3200 (11:13.25) and medley (4:50.49) relays. Kennedy Leiferman, Dani Deffenbaugh and Ryann Grussing each ran on four winning relays: the 400, 800, 1600 and medley. Christine Gaulke (800 in 2:35.98), Sidney McCord (1600 in 6:01.48) and Autumn Baker (3200 in 12:48.18) each won one individual event and ran on one winning relay.
The Wagner girls had six victories, with Shalayne Nagel and Elizabeth Woods each winning two events. Nagel won the 200 (28.82) and 400 (1:06.03). Woods swept the hurdle events, winning the 100s in 18.18 and the 300s in 55.14.
Also for Wagner, Avari Bruguier won the triple jump (30-5). Teammates Kja Kjeldgaard and Abby Brunsing tied for first in the high jump, each clearing 4-6.
Also in the girls’ division, Bon Homme’s McKenzie Carson won the shot put (33-0) and discus (102-1 1/2), Tripp-Delmont-Armour’s Hannah Whitney won the 100 (14.00) and Avon’s Courtney Sees won the long jump (15-11 3/4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.