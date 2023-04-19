TYNDALL — The Cedar Catholic boys claimed the team victory at the Jim Flevares Border Battle track meet with 131 points while the Cedar Catholic girls placed second with 101 points, seven points behind winners Ipswich Tuesday.

Cedar Catholic’s boys team won two team events. In the 4x800 meter relay, the team of Lukas Wortmann, Carson Noecker, Nolan Becker and Carson Arens won with a time of 8:53.41. In the 4x400 meter relay, the quartet of Breiton Whitmire, Tyan Baller, Becker and Arens won with a time of 3:40.86.

