TYNDALL — The Cedar Catholic boys claimed the team victory at the Jim Flevares Border Battle track meet with 131 points while the Cedar Catholic girls placed second with 101 points, seven points behind winners Ipswich Tuesday.
Cedar Catholic’s boys team won two team events. In the 4x800 meter relay, the team of Lukas Wortmann, Carson Noecker, Nolan Becker and Carson Arens won with a time of 8:53.41. In the 4x400 meter relay, the quartet of Breiton Whitmire, Tyan Baller, Becker and Arens won with a time of 3:40.86.
HCC’s Carson Noecker won two individual events, running a time of 4:31.79 in the 1600 meter run while posting a 9:18.43 time in the 3200 meter run.
Arens won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:02.80 for HCC. Jaxson Bernecker posted a distance of 47-01.00 to win the shot put, while winning the discus with a distance of 161-00.
On the girls’ side, the Trojans posted three more team victories. In the 4x800 meter relay, the team of Lauren Bernecker, Ava Noecker, Isabel Rolfes and Laney Kathol won with a time of 10:43.00. In the 4x200 meter relay, the group of Faith Christensen, Grace Reifenrath, Lauren Bernecker and Sophia Reifenrath won by 0.41 seconds with a time of 1:53.05. In the 1600 meter sprint medley, the team of Christensen, Lauren Bernecker, Sophia Reifenrath and Kathol won with a time of 4:29.52.
Individually, HCC’s Claire Rolfes won the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:15.55.
The Ethan-Parkston girls’ team placed third in the event with 97 points. Leah Klock recorded the sole individual victory in the event with a time of 2:46.69 in the 800 meter run. Ethan-Parkston placed second in three team events, including the 4x200, 4x400 and the 1600 meter sprint medley.
Platte-Geddes placed third in the boys’ competition with 88 points. The quartet of Skyler Hanten, Trevor Rolland, Hayden Sprik and Aiden Bultje won the 4x200 meter relay by 0.49 seconds with a time of 1:37.26.
Bon Homme won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 53.47 behind the team of Jasmine Ruelas, Taycee Ranek, Jurni Vavruska and Erin Heusinkveld.
Individually, Quincy Stephens won the 400 meter dash for P-G by 0.15 seconds (56.97 seconds) over teammate Carson Vanden Berge (57.12 seconds).
Other individual winners on the girls’ side include Platte-Geddes’ Briana DeGroot, who won the 100 meter dash (12.81 seconds) and the 200 meter dash (26.81 seconds). Teammate Braelyn Qualm won the girls’ 400 meter dash with a time of 1:09.16.
Wagner’s Emma Yost won both the shot put and the discus with distances of 38-10.00 and 127-02, respectively. Teammate Ashlyn Koupal won the high jump with a distance of 5-04.00.
Avon’s Courtney Sees won the long jump with a distance of 16-09.50.
Creighton’s Makayla Mitchell placed first in the triple jump with a distance of 33-02.00.
On the boys’ side, the Bon Homme quartet of Landon Bares, Easton Mudder, Riley Rothschadl and Isaac Crownover won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 45.58 seconds, 0.03 seconds better than Ipswich. Rothschadl won the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.28 seconds as well.
Ethan-Parkston recorded a team victory in the 1600 meter sprint medley. The team of Cael Ryther, Connor Prunty, Kolter Kramer and Evan Bartelt won with a time of 3:50.97. Ryther won the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.35 seconds
Wagner’s Jhett Breen won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 43.18 seconds.
Creighton’s Taylor Nilson won the triple jump with a distance of 40-11.00, while Platte-Geddes’ Camden Dufrain won the pole vault with a distance of 12-00.00.
