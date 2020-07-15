SIOUX FALLS — St. Thomas got the go-ahead.
The NCAA Division I Council approved a motion Wednesday granting the University of St. Thomas the ability to reclassify directly from Division III to Division I.
That means the school, based in the Twin Cities, will officially become the 10th member of the Summit League next July prior to the 2021-22 academic year. The Tommies will join Denver, Kansas City, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Omaha, Oral Roberts, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Western Illinois.
“St. Thomas brings the full package — an excellent academic reputation, experienced leadership, a massive alumni network and a winning culture,” Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said in a statement Wednesday.
“With their values-based mission and status as one of the region’s premier private universities, we know the Tommies will represent the Summit League well and we’re proud to welcome them.”
St. Thomas will participate in each of the Summit League’s 19 sponsored sports and also announced Wednesday that it accepted an invitation to join the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League — as well as the Women’s Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA). A conference decision is pending for men’s hockey, the school announced.
St. Thomas, who received a unanimous vote for invitation from The Summit League’s Presidents Council last October, will spend its final season at the DIII level in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
“This decision aligns with our university’s bold vision to ever press forward,” St. Thomas athletic director Phil Esten said. “I am excited to compete in Division I, while ensuring conditions for our student-athletes to pursued comprehensive excellence.”
Located in St. Paul and within the Twin Cities Metropolitan area that is home to more than 3.6 million people, St. Thomas has a current enrollment of more than 10,000 students and an endowment nearly $524 million. It also boasts more than 150 undergraduate majors and minors, 55 masters programs and eight doctoral programs.
The Tommies have won 15 NCAA team championships since 1982. Of the NCAA’s more than 1,000 institutions, St. Thomas is the only to have secured at least one NCAA team championship in baseball, softball, volleyball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.
Coached by former University of South Dakota assistant coach Glenn Caruso, St. Thomas’ football program has a 126-21 record during his 13-season tenure. The Tommies have reached the NCAA playoffs eight times and have reached the national Division III title game twice in the last eight seasons.
“The Tommies were one of the NCAA’s most successful football programs at any level over the past decade and they live their university mission off the field, which makes them an outstanding institutional fit for us,” said Patty Viverito, Pioneer Football League commissioner. “We are thrilled to expand to the Twin Cities, and proud to welcome a program with a track record for graduating players, winning conference titles and playoff games, and serving its community.”
