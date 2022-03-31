BERESFORD — Centerville earned a 10-2 victory at Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in club high school baseball action on Thursday.
Brennen Tople had two hits and three RBI for Centerville. Aiden Bobzin doubled and singled. Logan Bobzin and Lincoln Mansfield each had two hits. Travis Hybertson added a hit in the victory.
Jake Goblirsch doubled and singled for B-AH.
Logan Bobzin pitched five innings, striking out 11, for the win. Zach Boden took the loss.
Dakota Valley 7, P-E-T 1
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley’s Jake Pruchniak and Ashton Pick combined for an 18-strikeout, one-hit effort as the Panthers downed Parkston-Ethan-Tripp 7-1 in club high school baseball action.
Jaxon Hennies had two of Dakota Valley’s four hits. Randy Rosenquist and Beau Jones each had a hit in the victory.
Brayden Jervik’s double was the lone P-E-T hit.
Pruchniak pitched four innings, striking out 10, for the win. Pick struck out eight in three innings of no-hit relief. Max Scott took the loss.
MVPCS 15, Scotland-Menno 8
SCOTLAND — The Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney Padres pounded out 15 hits in a 15-8 victory over Scotland-Menno in club high school baseball action on Thursday.
Kane Knudson went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBI for the Padres. Dan Laufman went 3-for-4 with a triple. Evan Bultsma also had three hits. Blaine Bohr had two hits, including a triple. Brady Fox had two hits and Isaiah Olson doubled in the victory.
Nine different players had one hit each for Scotland-Menno.
Four different pitchers combined to strike out 14 batters for the Padres, with Tyson Wentland striking out five batters in two scoreless innings.
