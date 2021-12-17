HURLEY — Coral Mason filled the stat sheet, finishing with 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocked shots to lead Viborg-Hurley past Irene-Wakonda 55-43 in Cornbelt Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Delana Mach finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for Viborg-Hurley. Denae Mach added four assists in the victory.
Nora O’Malley scored 17 points to lead Irene-Wakonda. Katie Knodel and Emma Marshall each scored 10 points.
Viborg-Hurley, 3-0, travels to Elk Point-Jefferson on Tuesday. Irene-Wakonda travels to EPJ on Dec. 28.
Viborg-Hurley won the JV game 32-11.
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-3) 7 13 10 13 — 43
VIBORG-HURLEY (3-0) 4 20 13 18 — 55
Wynot 48, Wausa 22
WYNOT, Neb. — Karley Heimes led Wynot to a 48-22 win over Wausa Friday night in Wynot, Nebraska.
Heimes tallied 17 points to pace Wynot (5-1).
Alexa Cunningham led Wausa (0-6) with seven points.
Wynot is at home against Randolph Monday. Wausa is at home against Niobrara-Verdigre Monday.
WAUSA (0-6) 6 3 4 9 —22
WYNOT (5-1) 16 17 7 8 —48
Bloomfield 61, Neligh-Oakdale 44
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — A 22-8 edge in the second quarter helped Bloomfield surge past Neligh-Oakdale 61-44 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Madison Abbenhaus led Bloomfield with 16 points, 13 steals and five assists. Alexandra Eisenhauer scored 11 points and Madie Ziegler had seven rebounds in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Neligh-Oakdale, which is off until the Shootout on the Elkhorn Dec. 28-29.
Bloomfield travels to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Tuesday.
NELIGH-OAKDALE (0-6) 13 8 6 17 — 44
BLOOMFIELD 18 22 5 16 — 61
Ponca 63, Tri County Northeast 18
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca roared to a 22-3 lead after one quarter on the way to a 63-18 rout of Tri County Northeast in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Ashlyn Kingsbury scored 13 points and Gracen Evens had 12 points for Ponca (7-0). Samantha Ehlers added 10 points in the victory.
For Tri County Northeast (3-3), Jordyn Carr scored 10 points.
Ponca hosts Battle Creek on Tuesday. Tri County Northeast is off until the Summerland Holiday Tournament, Dec. 27-28.
TRI CO. NE. (3-3) 3 9 4 2 — 18
PONCA (7-0) 22 11 13 17 — 63
Dakota Valley 57, Canton 31
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley jumped out to a 17-3 lead after one quarter and pulled away to a 57-31 victory over Canton in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Rylee Rosenquist posted 18 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Dakota Valley (4-0). Grass Bass finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Peyton Tritz added five steals and four assists.
Amanda Lease led Canton with 16 points and six rebounds. Danica Rozeboom also had six rebounds.
Dakota Valley hosts Tea Area on Monday. Canton faces Lennox on Monday.
CANTON (0-4) 3 10 11 7 — 31
DAKOTA VALLEY (4-0) 17 20 13 7 — 57
Platte-Geddes 43, Gregory 37
PLATTE — Karly VanDerWerff led Platte-Geddes to a 43-37 win over Gregory Friday night in Platte.
VanDerWerff tallied 14 poitns and 13 rebounds for the Black Panthers (1-2). Cadence Van Zee added 12 points and Baleigh Nachitgal eight points.
Cassidy Keiser tallied 14 poitns for Greogry (0-1). Asia VanDerWerff added 12 points.
Platte-Geddes is at home against Canistota Dec. 30. Gregory faces North Central, Nebraska Tuesday.
GREGORY (0-1) 9 6 10 12 —37
PLATTE-GEDDES (1-2) 5 9 11 18 —43
Hanson 60, Menno 35
MENNO — Eliza Oltmanns posted 13 points and six steals to lead Hanson past Menno 60-35 in Cornbelt Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Annalyse Weber finished with 11 points and five steals in the victory.
Paityn Huber led Menno with 15 points. Grace Nuesz had seven points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Hanson makes the short trip to Mitchell to face Avon on Monday. Menno hosts Wagner on Tuesday.
Hanson won the JV game 38-11.
HANSON (2-1) 17 17 15 11 — 60
MENNO (1-2) 8 8 6 13 — 35
Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Alcester-Hudson 42
ALCESTER — Kenadie Fick scored a game-high 34 points as Hills-Beaver Creek, Minnesota, pulled past Alcester-Hudson 61-42 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Hills-Beaver Creek led 28-24 at the half.
Elly Doering led Alcester-Hudson with 19 points and eight rebounds.
Alcester-Hudson (1-1) is back in action today (Saturday), traveling to West Sioux, Iowa. Hills-Beaver Creek (2-3) travels to Red Rock Central on Tuesday.
HILLS-BEAVER CREEK (2-3) 19 9 18 15 — 61
ALCESTER-HUDSON (1-1) 12 12 7 11 — 42
