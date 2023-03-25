VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes did not have the year they wanted or expected to have in 2022.
On Saturday, the team started to build upon the foundation it started in offseason workouts during the first day of spring practice.
“That's added fuel to the fire and our guys had a great eight weeks of offseason (workouts),” said Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson. “They prepared really hard for spring practice. We're going to maximize the opportunity here over the course of these next three and a half weeks.”
USD quarterback Aidan Bouman, who started the last four games of 2022 and threw for 772 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception, admitted the team has a chip on its shoulder going into 2023.
“I've never seen a team work as hard as they have in the weight room and diving into our playbooks,” he said. “We definitely have a chip and I'm really excited (for the opportunity 2023 presents).”
There were new faces at Saturday’s practice, namely new offensive coordinator Josh Davis. The South Dakota State graduate was the pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Jackrabbits last season. Davis hopes the offense can control the tempo of the game.
“I'd like to be at the top of the conference in turnover margin, so we’ve got to count on our defense for that as well,” he said. “There will be games when we get down that we have to come back and get a victory. Minimizing negative yardage and controlling the turnovers are really important for us. As explosive as we can be within that, that's what we hope the Coyotes offense looks like.”
Nielson added that controlling the football is part of being a successful offense.
“We want to be able to play with different tempos,” he said. “That'll be one of the things and points of emphasis through the course of the spring as we get (plays) installed; being able to play quicker (and) control the football when we need to control it.”
Davis said he is excited about the ownership Bouman has taken in the new offense, calling the quarterback a “breath of fresh air.”
“Aidan Bouman is a superstar mentally,” Davis said. “The young man understands schematics at a high level, just as a coach would. He hears things once and it makes perfect sense to him. You don't have to reteach him much.”
Bouman touted the intelligence the offense has shown as they are learning new terminology.
“The terminology differs and the tendencies of how much you call a certain concept (change), but a lot of us are really smart guys,” he said. “Our team GPA reflects that. Regardless of what we had last year and going into this year, all the guys learn it at a high level, which is exactly what Coach Davis preaches.”
The quarterback from Buffalo, Minnesota is excited to run play-action in Davis’ scheme. While Davis is excited about the ability Bouman possesses, the first-year OC said there is always something to coach.
“After his best rep, I will high five him and say, ‘Great job,’ but I'm also going to give him a piece of advice to move forward,” Davis said. “Sometimes that piece of advice is, ‘Hey, great rep. Now, let's do it again on the next play,’ to make sure that he's keeping a level head and understanding that the next play of a football game is the most important play you have.”
Even with the changing makeup of the team, Nielson is excited about having players return, including linebacker Brock Mogensen who spoke to the team at the end of practice after Nielson spoke to talk about building the team’s foundation.
“We've got a tremendous nucleus of returning guys that have given us great leadership in the offseason,” Nielson said. “I’m excited for those guys to blend with the new guys that we brought in this semester and set the tone for the fall.”
