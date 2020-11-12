VERMILLION -- Hall of Fame Coach Bear Bryant once said, “Offense sells tickets, defense wins championship.”
And while the tickets were limited at the DakotaDome on Thursday in the Class 9A Championship, the championship defense was abundant, as the Canistota/Freeman Pride recovered two fumbles and an interception on their way to a 12-0 shutout victory over the Warner Monarchs.
“It was an extremely difficult win. Just a tremendous ballclub in Warner, they did so many things defensively that we had to try to adapt on the fly and make things happen,” Canistota/Freeman Head Coach James Strang said. “I was so happy with the way our defense was able to create those turnovers throughout the course of the game and it made a world of difference.”
The fumbles were plentiful from the start of the first half, as the Pride’s Quarterback Tyce Ortman fumbled on the first possession, giving the Monarch's great field possession just inside Canistota/Freeman territory. But the Pride answered right back, forcing a fumble of their own before punting a few plays later.
“We definitely turned over the ball and that’s what we try not to do, obviously,” Ortman said. “Our team rallied together and we got the ball back and stopped them multiple times.”
The Pride’s defense again took control on the next possession, forcing another Monarch’s fumble that was recovered by Tate Tieszen. That fumble set up the Pride’s lone score of the halftime as Tyce Ortman ran in the seven-yard touchdown.
Canistota/Freeman’s Blake Anderson then intercepted a pass on the next Monarch’s possession for the third Warner turnover of the half. The Pride looked to score again in the final seconds of the second quarter, but Peyton Jung intercepted Ortman’s pass in the endzone to keep the score at 6-0.
The scoring drought would continue into the second half before Ortman broke free for a 64-yard touchdown run with 5:34 left to go in the third quarter.
“I kind of saw it clogged up so I bounced to the left side but the offensive line did great, they did a great job of blocking throughout the whole night,” Ortman said.
With the Pride up 12-0, Canistota/Freeman’s defense continued to shine, shutting out Warner on a goal line stand on a 17-play drive that ran deep into the fourth quarter.
“I couldn’t believe it...they were marching down my grill and I guess it took till the one to figure out we needed to stop them from scoring, so just a tremendous effort,” Strang said. ‘“I think we had five goal line stands against Howard in that triple overtime, but I’ll take this on over the Howard ones, this one was bigger in the end.”
The Pride’s offense then sealed Canistota/Freeman’s third straight championship with a time-consuming 10-play drive all the way down to Warner’s seven yard line to end the contest.
For the Pride, Ortman finished with 247 rushing yards and two touchdowns, finishing just 38 yard shy of the championship game record. Canistota/Freeman meanwhile, finished with 340 yards of total offense, just enough to get the victory.
“Our offense wasn’t flashy but it was enough to get the job done,” Strang said.
Canistota/Freeman’s defense, meanwhile, held the Monarchs to just 143 total yards of offense, and proved once again that offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships.
“Defense wins championships and defense takes effort and it was a team effort tonight,” Strang said. “I’m so proud of these boys.”
Follow @tyler_kozeal on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.