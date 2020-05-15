SCOTLAND — Jill Muth of Yankton shot a hole-in-one while golfing at Dawson Creek Golf Course in Scotland on Thursday.
Muth made the ace on Hole No. 8, hitting the 133-yard shot with an 8-iron.
Golfing with Muth were Tom and Cindy Schlimgen, as well as Colin, Addison and Kennedy Muth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.