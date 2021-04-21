ALCESTER — The Beresford boys and Parker girls claimed top honors in the Mike Seivert/Beresford-Alcester-Hudson track and field meet, held Tuesday in Alcester.
The Beresford boys scored 153.5 points to beat out Garretson (86.5), Dell Rapids (83.5) and Dell Rapids St. Mary (79.5).
The victorious Watchdogs won six events, including the 400 (46.78), 800 (1:38.8) and 1600 (3:51.41) relays. Also for Beresford, Tate Van Otterloo swept the hurdles, finishing the 110s in 18.26 and the 300s in 45.81. Peyton Fridrich added a win in the 200, finishing in 25.24.
Parker’s lone victory on the boys’ side came from Cole Jurgens in the 100 (11.59).
Dell Rapids won seven events, with Logan Anderson and Danek Hilmar each winning two events. Anderson won the 800 (2:08.2) and 1600 (4:49.0). Hilmar won the triple jump (39-5) and tied teammate Nic Gaspar for first in the high jump (5-10).
Garretson won three events, including two relays.
Parker scored 137 points to beat out Beresford (85.75). Flandreau and St. Mary tied for third with 71 points.
Parker won three relays, the 400 (53.06), 800 (1:50.7) and 3200 (10:50.7). Also for the Pheasants, Lexi Even won the 100 (12.68), Rachel Becker won the 200 (27.47) and Janae Olson won the long jump (15-7).
Alcester-Hudson won three events, with Roni Rhead sweeping the shot put (35-1 1/2) and discus (99-8). Carly Patrick added a victory in the 400 (1:05.4).
Beresford won two relays, the 1600 (4:29.84) and medley (4:28.2).
Dell Rapids’ Madala Hanson won the 800 (2:30.6) and 1600 (5:34.2). Garretson’s Lily Ranschau swept the hurdle races, winning the 100s in 17.65 and the 300s in 51.93.
