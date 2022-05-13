BRIDGEWATER — Due to storm damage in the Bridgewater area, the Cornbelt Conference track and field meet, scheduled for Friday, was postponed to Monday, May 16.
Field events will begin at 9 a.m., with running events beginning at 11 a.m.
Earlier this week, the Dakota XII Conference meet in Elk Point and the Big East Conference meet in Beresford were also pushed back to Monday.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
