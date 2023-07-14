VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
WOMEN’S SAND LEAGUE
RESULTS: The Walnut def. Bumping Ugly 22-20, 21-13, 21-14; Astec Aces def. All About That Ace 21-5; 21-6, 21-9; Cuka Digger’s def. Cracking Knees 21-19, 21-13, 21-17; Sand Eaters def. Volly Llamas 21-13, 21-9, 21-11; Serves of Steel def. I Got It….Or Not 21-7, 19-21, 21-15; Block Party def. The Lemonade Stand 17-21, 21-16, 21-12.
STANDINGS: Sand Eaters 7-0, The Walnut 6-1, Bumping Ugly 5-2, Astec Aces 5-2, Block Party 5-2, Serves of Steel 4-3, Cuka Digger’s 4-3, The Lemonade Stand 3-4, All About That Ace 1-6, I Got It….Or Not 1-6, Volly Llamas 1-6, Cracking Knees 0-7
COED SAND LEAGUE
RESULTS: Here for Ben’s Beer def. Astec Attackers 21-11, 14-21, 21-12; Kicken Astec def. Czeckers 21-10, 21-12, 21-17; Bro’s def. MoJo’s Rough Sets 21-9, 21-19, 22-20; Calm Your Tips def. Sandy Beavers 21-17, 21-13, 21-18; Frick def. Date Night 21-17, 20-22, 21-13; Ryken Tax & Book Keeping def. Edward Jones 20-22, 21-19, 21-12; Re Set /I-V Hydrations def. Day Drinkers 21-9, 21-12, 21-17; O’Malley’s Big Hitties def. Care Close to Home 21-6, 21-7, 21-2.
STANDINGS: O’Malley’s Big Hitties 7-0, Here for Ben’s Beer 7-0, Kicken Astec 6-1, Astec Attackers 5-2, Calm Your Tips 5-2, Bro’s 4-3, Frick 4-3, Ryken Tax & Book Keeping 4-3, Czeckers 3-4, Sandy Beavers 3-4, Date Night 2-5, MoJo’S Rough Sets 2-5, Care Close to Home 1-6, Edward Jones 1-6, Day Drinkers 1-6, Re Set /I-V Hydrations 1-6
BASEBALL
AMATEUR DISTRICTS
DISTRICT 6B
July 21-29 at Crofton
Friday, July 21
GAME 1: No. 4 Wynot vs. No. 5 Crofton, 6 p.m.
GAME 2: No. 3 Freeman vs. No. 6 Menno, 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
GAME 3: No. 1 Lesterville vs. Game 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 4: No. 2 Tabor vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 27
GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 6 p.m. (Winner is Rep #2)
GAME 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 8 p.m. (Winner is Rep #3)
Saturday, July 29
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. (loser is Rep #1)
SOUTH CENTRAL LEAGUE
FINAL STANDINGS
W L Per GB
Yankton 10 2 .833 —
Lesterville 9 3 .750 1
Tabor 7 5 .583 3
Freeman 6 6 .500 4
Wynot 5 7 .417 5
Crofton 4 8 .333 6
Menno 1 11 .083 9
Monday, July 3
Crofton 7, Wynot 6
Thursday, July 6
Freeman 5, Menno 2
Yankton 5, Crofton 3
Sunday, July 9
Lesterville 10, Tabor 6
Wynot 16, Freeman 4
Menno 6, Crofton 5
Thursday, July 13
Lesterville 16, Wynot 15
Yankton 8, Tabor 3
NEB. CLASS C JUNIOR STATE
July 15-19 at Imperial, Neb.
(NOTE: Times listed in Central)
Saturday, July 15
GAME 1: DCB vs. Pender, 11 a.m.
GAME 2: PWG vs. Tecumseh, 12 p.m.
GAME 3: Valentine vs. Malcolm, 5 p.m.
GAME 4: Crofton vs. Imperial, 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 16
GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
GAME 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m.
Monday, July 17
GAME 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 2 p.m.
GAME 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18
GAME 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 8 p.m.
NOTE: Pairings will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary.
Wednesday, July 19
GAME 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 6 p.m.
GAME 15: If Necessary, to follow
NOTE: If three teams remain after Game 13, winner of Game 11 goes to Game 15.
S.D. LEGION REGIONALS
REGION 3B
July 16-19 at Elk Point
Sunday, July 16
GAME 1: Tea vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, 1 p.m.
GAME 2: Lennox vs. Vermillion, 4 p.m.
GAME 3: Dakota Valley vs. Game 1 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 17
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.
GAME 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.
GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18
GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner
Wednesday, July 19
IF NECESSARY: 5 p.m.
REGION 4B
July 18-22 at Tabor
Tuesday, July 18
GAME 1: Parkston vs. Wagner, 2 p.m.
GAME 2: Alexandria vs. Tabor, 4 p.m.
GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 20
GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 2 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 4 p.m.
