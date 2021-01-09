HURLEY — Viborg-Hurley used four players in double figures to beat Elk Point-Jefferson 84-59 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Gradee Sherman posted 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Viborg-Hurley. Eli Boomgarden posted 14 points and three steals. Grant Mikkelsen had 11 points and five asissts. Carter Gust added 10 points and three steals in the victory.
Andrew Nearman led EPJ with 22 points. Tyler Goehring added 10 points.
Both teams are in action on Tuesday, Viborg-Hurley (5-2) at Alcester-Hudson and EPJ (0-6) against Irene-Wakonda in Wakonda.
Viborg-Hurley won the JV game 54-49. EPJ won the C-game 33-23.
Elkton-Lake Benton 59, Alcester-Hudson 38
ELKTON — Elkton-Lake Benton took control with a 20-6 edge in the second quarter on the way to a 59-38 victory over Alcester-Hudson in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Matthew Nibbe led E-LB with 19 points. Mason Gaumer and Marcus Harming each scored 10 points, with Harming also recording five assists and four steals.
Jaxon Doering led Alcester-Hudson with 12 points.
Elkton-Lake Benton, 7-1, hosts Dell Rapids St. Mary on Tuesday.Alcester-Hudson, 4-3, hosts Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday.
Elkton-Lake Benton won the JV game 33-20, and the C-game 37-32.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (4-3) 13 6 10 9 — 38
ELKTON-LAKE BENTON (7-1) 13 20 10 16 — 59
Big East Conf.
Fifth: Flandreau 69, Beresford 60
FLANDREAU — Flandreau downed Beresford 69-60 in the fifth place game of the Big East Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Saturday.
Tash Lunday scored a game-high 20 points to lead Flandreau. Chase LeBrun finished with 18 points and four assists. Taryn Ukestine added 11 points.
For Beresford, Spencer Nelson scored 17 points and Tate VanOtterloo scored 15 points to lead the way. Isaiah Richards added 14 points.
Flandreau, 7-1, hosts Madison on Jan. 15. Beresford, 1-7, hosts McCook Central-Montrose on Tuesday.
R.C. Stevens 45, Aberdeen Central 42
RAPID CITY — Rapid City Stevens handed Aberdeen Central its first setback of the season, topping the Golden Eagles 45-42 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Charles Christensen led Stevens (4-4) with 10 points. Kaden Lemer, Jaden Haefs and Terrance Eastman each scored eight points, with Eastman grabbing 11 rebounds. Ben Goldy grabbed nine rebounds for the Raiders.
Sam Rohlfs led Aberdeen Central with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. Harrison Reede netted 10 points. Alec Voegele added 11 rebounds and four blocked shots in the effort.
ABERDEEN CENT. (5-1) 13 14 6 9 — 42
R.C. STEVENS (4-4) 8 17 6 14 — 45
R.C. Central 66, Pierre 59
RAPID CITY — Micah Swallow scored a game-high 31 points to lead Rapid City Central past Pierre 66-59 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Julian Swallow finished with 12 points for Central. Micah Swallow also had seven rebounds and four steals in the victory.
Lincoln Kienholz led Pierre with 12 points. Houston Lunde netted 13 points and Jackson Edman added 12 points for the Governors.
Central, 5-2, travels to Sturgis on Thursday. Pierre, 1-5, hosts Sturgis on Tuesday.
PIERRE (1-5) 11 16 16 16 — 59
R.C. CENTRAL (5-2) 14 16 16 20 — 66
