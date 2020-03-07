SIOUX FALLS — “That’s the bar.”
Asked what her Omaha squad needed to do to improve after a 99-40 loss to South Dakota in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Women’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday in Sioux Falls, head coach Brittany Lange pointed to her team’s opponent, the 28-2 Coyotes, as the standard her young Mavericks need to strive towards.
“I know I sound like I’m giving a lot of credit to South Dakota. They deserve it,” Lange said after the tournament opener at the Premier Center. “They’re as good of a team, I think, as our league has ever seen, just top to bottom. It just is definitely the measuring mark. That’s the bar of what a team in our league can be like.”
USD finished with four players in double figures, led by Ciara Duffy with 17 points and Monica Arens with 16 points. Hannah Sjerven posted 14 points and eight rebounds. Chloe Lamb added 11 points.
Also for the Coyotes, Madison McKeever, Taylor Frederick and Macy Guebert each had eight points.
Ella Ogier led Omaha (7-23) with 13 points. Mariah Murdie added 10 points.
USD led 16-8 early, with Duffy scoring seven points and Sjerven scoring six.
“I thought our young ladies were very excited for the opportunity to play. They were very solid on both ends,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Omaha made some shots that were some tough shots early.”
Then the floodgates opened.
By the time the Mavericks broke double figures, USD had scored 34 points in the contest. By halftime, the margin was 64-18.
“They do a very good job of being aggressive,” Omaha senior Rayanna Carter said. “They make you pay, no matter what the situation, on both sides of the court.”
While the victory — the 17th straight for the Coyotes — was dominant, USD did not walk away from the contest without practice material.
“We were happy with how we played,” Sjerven said. “But not satisfied.
“We can always improve defensively. There were plays that they really got good shots that we could have stopped.”
USD will face the winner of Sunday’s Western Illinois-Oral Roberts on Monday at noon.
NO. 17 SOUTH DAKOTA 99, NEBRASKA-OMAHA 40
NEBRASKA-OMAHA (7-23)
Filer 1-3 0-0 2, Murdie 2-10 6-10 10, Carter 2-13 1-2 5, Killian 0-4 0-0 0, Ogier 5-9 2-3 13, Pilakouta 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 1-6 0-0 2, Ekdahl 0-0 2-2 2, Felici 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Johnston 3-5 0-0 6, Petersen 0-1 0-0 0, Schmitt 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-55 11-17 40
SOUTH DAKOTA (28-2)
Sjerven 5-5 4-6 14, Arens 5-5 4-5 16, Duffy 6-11 3-4 17, Lamb 3-7 2-2 11, McKeever 3-6 0-0 8, Bonar 1-2 0-0 3, Frederick 2-10 4-6 8, Hempe 0-4 0-0 0, Sankey 3-6 0-0 6, Guebert 3-5 0-0 8, Korngable 1-3 1-2 4, Kunzer 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-67 18-25 99
NEBRASKA-OMAHA 9 9 10 12 — 40
SOUTH DAKOTA 31 33 16 19 — 99
3-Point Goals—Nebraska-Omaha 1-12 (Filer 0-2, Murdie 0-2, Killian 0-2, Ogier 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Johnston 0-1, Petersen 0-1, Schmitt 0-1), South Dakota 13-23 (Arens 2-2, Duffy 2-3, Lamb 3-4, McKeever 2-3, Bonar 1-1, Hempe 0-1, Sankey 0-2, Guebert 2-4, Korngable 1-2, Kunzer 0-1). Assists—Nebraska-Omaha 3 (Carter 1), South Dakota 18 (Duffy 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Nebraska-Omaha 26 (Murdie 2-6), South Dakota 51 (Sjerven 5-8). Total Fouls—Nebraska-Omaha 19, South Dakota 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
