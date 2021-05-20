PARKSTON — The Ethan-Parkston boys and Madison girls take the team titles at the South Dakota Region 5A meet in Parkston Thursday.
The Ethan-Parkston boys tallied 180 points to win the team title. Madison finished second with 130 points and Mt. Vernon-Plankinton third with 106. Wagner finished fourth with 86 points and Parker sixth with 24 points.
The Parker girls finished runner-up to Madison by one point, 146-145. Mt. Vernon-Plankinton placed third with 112.5 points. Ethan-Parkston placed fourth (83.5 points) and Wagner fifth (57).
Cole Prunty gave Ethan-Parkston 40 points on the track, winning the 100-meter dash (11.13), 200-meter dash (23.44), 110-meter hurdles (15.78) and 300-meter hurdles (42.78). Ethan-Parkston swept the individual track events.
Kolter Kramer won the 400-meters (52.43), Ethan Poore the 800-meters (2:12.14), Evan Bartelt the 1,600-meters (4:54.86) and David Brock the 3,200-meters (11:55.09). The Ethan-Parkston boys won the 4x200 and 4x800 relays.
The team of Sam Benson, Parker Hanselman, Cade Thuringer and Kramer ran a 1:35.84 in the 4x200. Jaron Nesheim, Bartelt, Gage Hohn and Poore won the 4x800 with a time of 8:55.79. The lone field event win for Ethan-Parkston came in the shot put, where Eric Gustafson (45-0) and Josh Bartscher (43-7) placed first and second.
Wagner won the 4x400 relay with Simon Freier, Henry Hayward, Lael Young and Toby Zephier running in a time of 3:45.7. They also won the medley with Nolan Carda, Myles Kokes, Lael Young and Simon Freier running a 3:59.13.
In the field, Wagner’s Jaden Peters set the new meet record at 15-6 in the pole vault. He held the old meet record of 13-8, which he set in 2018. Malcolm Janis won the triple jump at 42-9.5.
The Parker girls placed second, with Lexi Even leading the way. Even won the 100-meter dash (12.43) and the 200-meter dash (27.07). Even, along with Shayla Voeltz, Anna Reiffenberger and Janae Olson, won the 4x200-meter relay in a time of 1:48.55.
Voletz picked up a win in the field, taking the long jump at 16-5.5. Parker Lessman won the discus at 111-2.
Both Wagner and Ethan-Parkston picked up two event wins. Lindsey Roth won the 1,600-meters for Ethan-Parkston at 5:32.94. The other Ethan-Parkston win came in the triple jump, where Allison Ziebart set the new meet record at 36-4.5.
Wagner’s event wins came in the high jump, with Ashlyn Koupal (5-0) and Kya Kjeldgaard (4-8) placed first and second respectively. Elizabeth Woods won the 300-meter hurdles at 49.2 seconds.
The Class A State Tournament is scheduled for May 28-29 in Spearfish.
