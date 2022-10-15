LINCOLN, Neb. – South Dakota freshman Taylor Buhr captured one of two individual titles for the Coyotes during a men’s and women’s swimming and diving dual meet against Nebraska and Minnesota on Saturday inside the Devaney Center Natatorium.
Buhr, a native of Bettendorf, Iowa, won the 200 breast in 2:19.75 moving into third on the all-time charts while she earlier in the meet had placed third in the 100 breast in 1:04.99, good for ninth all-time.
Jack Berdahl, a sophomore, won the only other individual title during the meet for the Coyotes when he touched the wall first in the 100 breast in 57.31 seconds.
Buhr and Berdahl helped South Dakota post 12 top three finishes during the meet which included 12 individual swimming events, both diving events and two relays.
Mack Sathre, a senior, swam to a runner-up finish in the 200 IM in 1:57.05 while freshman diver Jadon Cardona posted second-place efforts on both boards with scores of 240.05 on the one-meter and 229.05 on the three-meter.
Berdahl placed third in the 200 breast in 2:10.63, Parker Sonnabend was third behind Sathre in the 200 IM (1:57.15) while Adam Fisher was third in the 100 back in 51.93. The men’s quartet of Fisher, Berdahl, Aidan Gantenbein and Zachary Kopp were third in the 200 medley relay.
Cassie Ketterling touched the wall third in the 200 IM in 2:09.68 and Emily Kahn was third in the 50 free in 24.24.
The Coyote men’s foursome of Kopp, Alec Thomas, Brennon Conner and Fisher placed second in the 400 free relay in 3:08.36 to close out the meet.
South Dakota travels to Lawrence, Kansas to compete on Friday and Saturday against Kansas and Lindenwood. Lindenwood is one of two newcomers into the Summit League this season for men’s and women’s swimming and diving.
