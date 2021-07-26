GREGORY — Platte-Geddes won the first game of the Region 7B championship after battling through the loser’s bracket, but fell in game two to come up one game short of the state tournament.
Platte-Geddes took game one 4-2 before losing game two to the region champion Winner-Colome 6-5 Saturday in Gregory.
In game one, Nate Whalen tallied two hits and one RBI for the WhiteCaps. Grayson Hanson tallied one hit and one RBI. Myles Kott, Drayton Priebe, Jackson Olsen and Jackson Neuman added one hit each.
Kameron Meiners tallied one hit and one RBI for Winner-Colome. Evan Farner, Ashton Klein and Aiden Barfuss picked up one hit each.
Kott picked up the win for Platte-Geddes, pitching six innings and striking out eight batters. Hayes Rabenberg closed the game out for the WhiteCaps. Jacob Beckers took the loss.
In game two, Adam Bohnet picked up two hits and one RBI for Winner-Colome in the win. Zach Bohnet hit a home run and drove in two runs. Farner added one hit and Meiners one RBI.
Hanson tallied three hits for Platte-Geddes. Landon Schulte picked up two hits and two RBI. Neuman and Whalen tallied one hit and one RBI each. Priebe and Dawson Hoffman contributed one hit.
Meiners earned the complete game win for Winner-Colome on the mound. Hanson took the loss for Platte-Geddes, pitching in relief of Hoffman.
Nebraska Area C1
Battle Creek 8, Hartington 0
CROFTON, Neb. — Hartington’s Legion season came to a close with an 8-0 loss to Battle Creek in the Area C1 Tournament in Crofton, Nebraska Saturday.
Chase Lammers picked up the lone hit for Hartington. Keaton Steffen reached via a walk.
Aaron Bloom pitched five innings in the loss for Hartington. Jaxson Bernecker pitched the final two frames.
