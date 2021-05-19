OMAHA, Neb. — Wausa distance runners Darla Nelson and Addison Smith pick up hardware on day one of the Nebraska Class D Track and Field Meet in Omaha, Nebraska.
Darla Nelson placed third in the girls 3,200-meter run in a time of 12:23.21 and Smith fifth in the boys 3,200-meter in a time of 10:20.32. In the shot put, Morgan Kleinshmit placed 16, with a toss of 32-4.5.
Bloomfield also had two athletes medal on Wednesday. Bloomfield boys’ Dalton Gieselman placed seventh in the discus with a throw of 141-11. Ella McFarland placed seventh in the girls pole vault at 8-6.
Wynot’s 4x800-meter relay team placed seventh as well. The team of Kendra Pinkelman, Allison Wieseler, Annika Heimes and Karley Heimes ran a 10:41.41.
In preliminary action Wednesday, Wausa’s Tyler Baue advanced to the finals in both the 110-meter hurdles (16.16) and the 300-meter hurdles (42.06). Abrielle Nelson accomplishe the same feat in the girls competitions. Abrielle Nelson ran a 16.98 in the 100 hurdles and a 48.6 in the 300 hurdles.
Bloomfield’s Alexandra Eisenhauer advanced to the finals in the 200-meter dash (26.45) and the 100-meter dash (12.8).Madison Abbenhaus made the finals in the 100-meter hurdles (16.55).
Wynot had three athletes qualify for finals on the track. Charlie Schroeder made the finals in the 400-meters in a time of 51.95. Kendra Pinkelman made the 400-meter girls final in a time of 1:02.16. Krystal Sudbeck made the 200–meter finals at a time of 27.27.
In field event action, Wynot’s Peyton Wieseler placed ninth in the discus at 138 feet. Jack Kutcha jumped 18 feet in the long jump, good for 21. Creighton’s lone boys field event Wednesday was Cade hammer in the long jump, where he placed 12 at 18-9.5.
Niobrara-Verdigre’s Coltin Vargas placed 13 in the high jump, clearing 5-7. The Niobrara-Verdigre girls had two athletes in the triple jump, with Andrea Sucha jumping 33-0.25 for ninth and Bree Breithaupt 30-9.25 for 21.
Hartington-Newcastle’s Jessica Opfer ran a 13:13.76 in the 3,200-meters to place 12. Mani lange didn’t clear a height in the girls pole vault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.