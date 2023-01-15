SIOUX FALLS — Rugby Ryken stole the ball, then hit a shot just past halfcourt as time expired in overtime to lift Yankton to a 55-52 victory over O’Gorman in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Mac Ryken scored a game-high 20 points for Yankton. Michael Mors finished with 12 points. Drew Ryken scored 10 points and had five rebounds. Rugby Ryken had eight assists and five rebounds. Cody Oswald also had five rebounds in the victory.
Matthew Eng and Zander Benz each scored 15 points, with Benz posting eight rebounds and Eng recording four assists, for O’Gorman. Radley Mauney added 10 points.
Yankton built an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter, but O’Gorman worked its way back to tie the game at 47-47 at the end of regulation.
“Eng is so hard to guard, and they were running him off baseline screens,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said. “They have some big physical kids, and they were able to get some baskets inside.”
With the game tied at 52-52 with 8.3 seconds left in regulation, O’Gorman took the ball in on their side of the court and tried to execute a final play. But Rugby Ryken came up from behind on the ball handler at the top of the key, stole the ball and got a couple dribbles in before launching the shot just before the final buzzer. The shot went in to give the Bucks their fourth victory of the season.
Haynes credited the Bucks’ experience for helping them pull out a challenging road victory.
“When you have eight seniors that have competed the way our guys have, they never waver,” he said. “We were fortunate to make one more play.”
Yankton faces another tough test Tuesday, traveling to Sioux Falls Jefferson. The matchup with the Cavaliers will be the second of five straight against Sioux Falls metro opponents.
“We’ve got a stretch right now,” Haynes said. “We knew coming into the season it would be a challenge, then you throw the (rescheduled) game against Lincoln in there. We’re going to rely on our eight seniors for leadership, to get us through a tough stretch like this.”
O’Gorman won the JV game 48-37. For Yankton, Matthew Sheldon scored eight points and Landon Potts had seven points.
O’Gorman overcame four Bucks in double figures to claim a 52-50 decision in the sophomore game. Trey Sager scored 12 points and Easton Nelson had 11 points for Yankton. Bryce Kral and Sheldon each had 10 points.
The Knights also won the freshmen ‘A’ game 48-35. Carter Boomsma scored 12 points and Beck Ryken had nine points for Yankton.
