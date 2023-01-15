SIOUX FALLS — Rugby Ryken stole the ball, then hit a shot just past halfcourt as time expired in overtime to lift Yankton to a 55-52 victory over O’Gorman in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.

Mac Ryken scored a game-high 20 points for Yankton. Michael Mors finished with 12 points. Drew Ryken scored 10 points and had five rebounds. Rugby Ryken had eight assists and five rebounds. Cody Oswald also had five rebounds in the victory.

