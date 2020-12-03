SIOUX FALLS—The South Dakota women’s and men’s track teams have been picked second and third, respectively, in the Summit League Indoor Track and Field Preseason Polls. The Coyote women also received a pair of first-place votes.
Senior Ethan Bray returns for his senior season after qualifying for the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships. He entered the field with the ninth-best height in the country, vaulting an indoor best 18-1 at the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet. Bray’s mark ranks second in South Dakota program history. His career history at the Summit meet includes a league title in 2018 to go with a pair of runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2020.
Sophomore Brithton Senior peaked at the Summit League Championships last season, setting a meet and program record in the 60-meter hurdles. He clocked 7.74 seconds to win his first Summit title. Senior also qualified for the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships in the 16th position.
Other returning Summit League Champions include Landon Kemp in the pole vault and Holly Gerberding in the pentathlon.
Kemp captured her first Summit League title with a height of 13-8 ½. She led a Coyote squad that swept the podium and scored 32 points in the event. South Dakota has won a women’s vault title in seven of the last eight seasons.
Gerberding won her first league title with a score of 3,759 points in the pentathlon. She also placed eighth in the 60-meter hurdles and ran on the Coyotes’ fourth-place 4x400-meter relay at the league meet.
South Dakota director of track and field Lucky Huber named senior thrower Callie Henrich, freshman sprinter Sara Reifenrath, freshman sprinter Demar Francis and freshman pole vaulter Eerik Haamer as additional athletes to watch.
The Coyotes kick off the season on Saturday with a dual against South Dakota State in Brookings.
