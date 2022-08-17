Coyotes Open Season Today
South Dakota’s Joana Zanin changes direction with the ball during a women’s soccer exhibition against Creighton, Saturday at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex in Vermillion. Zanin, one of the Coyotes’ fifth-year seniors, was selected as one of USD’s “Players to Watch” by the Summit League when USD was announced as fourth in the league’s preseason poll.

The South Dakota Coyotes women’s soccer team gets their season going at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex Thursday night at 6 p.m. against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers.

Loyola-Chicago, now members of the Atlantic 10 Conference, made it to the NCAA Tournament in 2021, winning the Missouri Valley Conference Championship.

