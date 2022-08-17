The South Dakota Coyotes women’s soccer team gets their season going at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex Thursday night at 6 p.m. against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers.
Loyola-Chicago, now members of the Atlantic 10 Conference, made it to the NCAA Tournament in 2021, winning the Missouri Valley Conference Championship.
“Loyola is a really good team,” Coyotes head coach Michael Thomas said. “They’ve been in the national tournament in the last couple years with the success the program has had. We’ve been going out of our way to find ways to challenge the team. Loyola is a way to do that. (The players) have been working hard, and we’ve had a good preseason. We’re excited to get going with it.”
It will be the fourth meeting all-time between the schools, with Loyola holding a 1-0-2 advantage in the series. The Ramblers knocked off the Coyotes in 2019 by a score of 2-1 at Loyola Soccer Park in Chicago. Now fifth-year senior Jordan Centineo scored for USD in that contest.
The Coyotes posted a 1-1 record in preseason, beating Briar Cliff at home 2-0 on August 11 while losing to Creighton 1-0 at home on August 14.
Against Briar Cliff, the Coyotes pushed the pace of play in. Against Creighton, it was USD who was forced to defend for most of the game.
“Creighton is really good and can put us on our heels a little bit,” Thomas said. “As the game went on, we were able to generate a few more chances. I told the women I was happy with the attacks. We were able to generate. They’re just repeatable actions and we need to be able to repeat them.”
Thomas believes that one strength of his team is tactical flexibility, which allows him to put them in different formations throughout the game.
“(It is important to) give other teams different looks,” Thomas said. “You’re going to see a little bit of everything, especially early on (in the season).”
It will be important for the Coyotes to be able to execute these looks. The key to success this season in Thomas’ eyes is that USD can get better every day.
“That’s worked out pretty well for the program,” Thomas said. “The program has taken more steps forward and backwards over the last five years. Whether we win or whether we lose, we’re going to try to be a little bit better tomorrow than we were today.”
The team brings experience from their leaders. Centineo, Taylor Cotter, Tiannah Moore, Teresa Fontenot, and Joana Zanin are all fifth-year players in the program along with seniors Shaylee Gailus and Lexie Wood.
“There are four to five players that in a normal cycle wouldn’t be here anymore,” Thomas said. “They all bring experiences and college soccer games to the table. That’s the good news for us. The bad news is that’s true of almost every team in the conference and every team in the nation.”
Zanin knows that with this experience comes a responsibility to bring the younger players along in the program.
“It’s been a good confidence booster for me because I have people looking up to me,” Zanin said. “Also, I feel like I have some weight on my shoulders because I need to set a good example for all of them.”
Zanin adds that the team has a passion for the game and for each other, and that having that passion, along with experience, are ingredients for a successful 2022 season for the Coyotes.
“We need to trust in ourselves and trust that we can (be successful) because we’ve proven year after year that we get better each year,” Zanin said. This year is our time.”
2022 Season Schedule
8/18 vs. Loyola Chicago 6 p.m.
8/21 at Northern Iowa 1 p.m.
8/25 vs. Colorado State 6 p.m.
8/28 at Portland State 3 p.m.
8/30 vs. Dordt 6 p.m.
9/2 at Southern Utah 5 p.m.
9/4 at Utah Tech noon
9/8 vs. Drake 6 p.m.
9/11 at Iowa State 1 p.m.
9/24 at South Dakota St. 6 p.m.
9/30 vs. Omaha 4 p.m.
10/2 vs. Denver noon
10/7 at Western Illinois 3 p.m.
10/9 at St. Thomas 1 p.m.
10/14 vs. Kansas City 4 p.m.
10/16 vs. Oral Roberts noon
10/21 at North Dakota St. 6 p.m.
10/23 at North Dakota 1 p.m.
10/28 Summit League Quarters
10/30 Summit League Semis
11/5 Summit League Final
