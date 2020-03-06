TUCSON, Ariz.—South Dakota junior third baseman Lauren Wobken homered off fourth-ranked Arizona’s all-region pitcher Mariah Lopez in front of 2,673 fans at Hillenbrand Stadium to highlight play for the Coyotes Friday at the Wildcat Invitational.
Wobken’s blast to left field was her first of the season and ninth of her collegiate career. It brought the Coyotes within two runs at 3-1 in the top of the fifth inning against one of the best programs in the country. Arizona (18-3) turned a lead-off walk into a run in the fifth inning to make it 4-1 and took advantage of three USD errors in the sixth to secure a 9-1, six-inning win.
Wobken’s hit was the only blemish for Lopez (11-2), who struck out six. The Coyotes (11-12) threw four pitchers at Arizona’s potent offense. Gill Woodward allowed a single hit in her two innings of work and Alexis Devers allowed one run on one hit in her two innings. Holly Fletcher walked three in Arizona’s three-run first inning and took the loss.
Earlier in the day, it was left fielder Courtney Wilson who went 3-for-4 in a 5-1 loss to Indiana in the first meeting between the two programs. It was the third three-hit game of the season for the sophomore. Wilson had all but two of USD’s hits off Hoosier starter Josie Wood, who struck out three and allowed an unearned run in the complete-game effort.
Sarah Lisko started for USD and lost for just the second time this season. Indiana (7-8) scored once in the first and second innings and was gifted two runs on a poor throw in the fourth. The Hoosiers totaled six hits including the third home run of the season by Annika Baez.
South Dakota gets a rematch with Indiana Saturday at 11:30 a.m. (MT), and takes on SIUE at 7 p.m. (MT).
