BASKETBALL
NEB. BOYS’ SUB-DISTRICTS
C2-6 AT HARTINGTON
First Round, Feb. 20
Crofton 51, Tri County Northeast 45
Semifinals, Feb. 21
Hartington Cedar Catholic 70, Crofton 34
No. 2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (16-8) vs. No. 3 Ponca (14-9), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 23
No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic (20-4) vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
C2-7 AT TILDEN
First Round, Feb. 20
Plainview 47, Osmond-Randolph 39
Semifinals, Feb. 21
Elkhorn Valley 81, Plainview 47
West Holt 57, Summerland 54
Championship, Feb. 23
No. 1 Elkhorn Valley (21-2) vs. No. 3 West Holt (13-9), 6:30 p.m.
D1-4 AT HOWELLS
Semifinals, Feb. 21
No. 1 Howells-Dodge (18-5) vs. No. 4 Lyons-Decatur Northeast (5-17), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Bancroft-Rosalie (17-6) vs. No. 3 Hartington-Newcastle (10-11), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 23
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
D1-6 AT AINSWORTH
First Round, Feb. 20
North Central 68, Niobrara/Verdigre 30
Semifinals, Feb. 21
No. 1 Ainsworth (10-10) vs. No. 4 North Central (11-10), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Bloomfield (12-10) vs. No. 3 Boyd County (8-10), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 23
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
D2-4 AT WYNOT
Semifinals, Feb. 21
Wynot 66, Walthill 37
No. 2 Wausa (12-11) vs. No. 3 Winside (11-10), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 23
No. 1 Wynot (20-4) vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
D2-5 AT SANTEE
First Round, Feb. 20
O’Neill St. Mary’s 63, Chambers-Wheeler Central 47
Semifinals, Feb. 21
Santee 78, O’Neill St. Mary’s 63
Stuart 54, Creighton 46
Championship, Feb. 23
No. 1 Santee (14-4) vs. No. 3 Stuart (17-7), 6 p.m.
S.D. GIRLS’ REGIONS
NOTE: Winners of “Qualifier Round” games advance to SoDak 16 on March 2.
REGION 4A
First Round, Feb. 21
Vermillion 73, Parker 27
Tea Area 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 36
Canton 60, Beresford 43
Lennox 56, Dakota Valley 48
Qualifier Round, Feb. 23
No. 4 Tea Area (12-9) at No. 1 Vermillion (20-1)
No. 3 Lennox (15-6) at No. 2 Canton (14-6)
REGION 5A
First Round, Feb. 20
Kimball-White Lake 47, Chamberlain 44
Second Round, Feb. 21
Wagner 61, Kimball/White Lake 22
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 17
Parkston 61, Bon Homme 30
Hanson 62, Platte-Geddes 30
Qualifier Round, Feb. 23
No. 4 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (14-7) at No. 1 Wagner (20-1)
No. 3 Hanson (16-5) at No. 2 Parkston (15-6)
REGION 4B
First Round, Feb. 20
Freeman Academy-Marion 31, Gayville-Volin 28
Second Round, Feb. 21
Viborg-Hurley 84, Freeman Academy/Marion 14
Scotland 47, Irene-Wakonda 43
Centerville 66, Menno 32
Freeman 62, Alcester-Hudson 36
Qualifier Round, Feb. 23 at Irene
No. 4 Scotland (12-9) vs. No. 1 Viborg-Hurley (18-3)
No. 3 Freeman (14-7) vs. No. 2 Centerville (16-5)
REGION 5B
First Round, Feb. 20
Burke 52, Colome 20
Second Round, Feb. 21
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 66, Burke 37
Corsica-Stickney 42, Avon 30
Wessington Springs 49, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 25
Gregory 68, Marty Indian 33
Qualifier Round, Feb. 23 at Mitchell
No. 4 Corsica-Stickney (12-8) vs. No. 1 Andes Central-Dakota Christian (18-3), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Gregory (11-10) vs. No. 2 Wessington Springs (15-6), 7:30 p.m.
HOCKEY
S.D. BANTAM ‘A’ TOURN.
Feb. 24-26 at Yankton
First Round, Feb. 24
No. 6 Sioux Center (7-9-0-2) vs. No. 3 Yankton (13-3-1-1), noon
No. 7 Watertown (5-12-0-1) vs. No. 2 Rushmore (14-2-2), 2:30 p.m.
No. 5 Aberdeen (10-8) vs. No. 4 Brookings (13-4-1), 5 p.m.
No. 8 Huron (5-13) vs. No. 1 Sioux Falls (18-0), 7:30 p.m.
