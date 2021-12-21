PARKER — Parkston rallied past Parker 60-58 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Cole Prunty scored 22 points, shooting 4-for-7 from three-point range, for Parkston. Max Scott added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans, who trailed 19-11 after one quarter.
Carter Robertson hit 5-of-12 from three-point range to score a game-high 21 points for Parker. Davin Fuller added 19 points and seven rebounds.
Parkston, 4-0, faces Sully Buttes in the Parkston Classic on Dec. 28. Parker travels to Beresford Dec. 31.
PARKSTON (4-0) 11 17 17 15 — 60
PARKER (1-3) 19 16 12 11 — 58
Gayville-Volin 49, Centerville 42
CENTERVILLE — Andrew Gustad scored a game-high 22 points to lead Gayville-Volin past Centerville 49-42 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Spencer Karstens scored 11 points for Gayville-Volin. Kyle Hirsch had seven rebounds and Nate Quatier added six assists in the victory.
Owen Hunter led Centerville with 12 points and three steals. Cole Edberg had six rebounds.
Gayville-Volin, 2-1, hosts Alcester-Hudson on Dec. 28. Centerville is off until a Jan. 4 contest with Marty.
Centerville won the JV game 34-12.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (2-1) 10 11 11 17 — 49
CENTERVILLE (1-3) 8 11 15 8 — 42
Wagner 69, Menno 31
MENNO — Dustin Honomichl scored a game-high 23 points to lead Wagner past Menno 69-31 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Toby Zephier added nine points in the victory.
For Menno, Tyler Massey and Blake Rames each had eight points. Rames also had saven rebounds.
Wagner, 1-2, is off until a Jan. 7 trip to Bon Homme. Menno, 0-4, travels to Howard on Jan. 4.
Battle Creek 51, Ponca 41
PONCA, Neb. — Battle Creek outscored Ponca 21-13 in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 51-41 victory in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
No statistics were reported for Battle Creek (3-4), which plays in the Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-28.
Dalton Lamprecht led Ponca with 16 points. Taylor Korth had eight points and nine rebounds. Zach Fernau also had eight points in the effort.
Ponca plays in the Shootout on the Elkhorn Dec. 28-29.
BATTLE CREEK (3-4) 10 11 9 21 — 51
PONCA (2-5) 5 15 8 13 — 41
O’Neill 71, Crofton 39
O’NEILL, Neb. — O’Neill claimed a 71-39 victory over Crofton in Mid-State Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Drew Morrow scored 18 points and Keaton Wattier had 16 points and seven rebounds for O’Neill. Landon Classen posted 14 points, six assists and five steals. Brady Sidak added 11 points and five assists in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Crofton, which hosts Wynot to open the Crofton Holiday Tournament Dec. 28.
O’Neill, 4-1, hosts its holiday tournament Dec. 27-28.
CROFTON (4-4) 9 6 12 12 — 39
O’NEILL (4-1) 17 13 21 20 — 71
Freeman Acad.-Marion 68, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 41
TRIPP —Three players scored in double figures to lead Freeman Academy-Marion to a 68-41 win over Tripp-Delmont-Armour Tuesday night in Tripp.
Connor Epp tallied 20 points and seven rebounds for Freeman Academy-Marion (3-0). Quincy Blue added 18 points and nine rebounds. Thalen Schroeder tallied 14 points.
Carson Koehn tallied 10 points and seven rebounds for Tripp-Delmont-Armour (1-1). Kandon Bialas, Mason Reiner and Riley Spaans tallied six points each.
Freeman Academy-Marion faces Howard in the Hoop City Classic in the Sanford Pentagon Dec. 29. Tripp-Delmont-Armour is at home against Kimball-White Lake Jan. 4.
FAM (3-0) 18 17 16 17 —68
TDA (1-1) 12 6 15 18 —41
Vermillion 70, Tri-Valley 35
VERMILLION — Three Tanagers score in double figures for Vermillion in a 70-35 win over Tri-Valley in Vermillion Tuesday night.
Jake Jensen tallied 23 points to pace Vermillion (3-0). Charlie Ward added 16 points and TJ Tracy 14 points.
Braden Oyen tallied nine points for Tri-Valley (1-4). Cory McDonald added eight points and Connor Christensen 11 rebounds.
Vermillion is at Bon Homme Dec. 30.
TRI-VALLEY 8 12 6 9 —35
VERMILLION 16 17 16 21 —70
Sioux Val. 77, Beresford 61
VOLGA —Three players scored in double figures to lead Sioux Valley to a 77-61 win over Beresford Tuesday night in Volga.
Oliver Vincent and Hayden Ruesink tallied 23 points each for Sioux Valley (2-0). Parker Puetz added 12 points.
Andrew Atwood tallied 23 points to pace Beresford (1-3). Tate VanOtterLoo added 16 points.
Sioux Valley faces Baltic Dec. 29. Beresford takes on Parker Dec. 31.
BERESFORD (1-3) 18 14 16 13 —61
SIOUX VALLEY (2-0) 18 19 15 25 —77
